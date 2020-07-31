Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quizam Media : Closes Tranche 1 of the Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:21am EDT

Quizam Media Corporation

609 Granville Street, Suite 650

PO Box 10381

Vancouver BC, V7Y 1G6

Quizam Closes Tranche 1 of the Private Placement

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Telephone: (604)

683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604)

683-0045

www.quizammedia.com

July 16th, 2020 Vancouver, BC - Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) is pleased to announce that Tranche #1 of the $1.15mill Unit PP is now closed. This tranche is $895,000 for 4,475,000 units.

This Tranche consists of 4,475,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 18 months.

Subscription details for Tranche #1 are as follows: 17 Placees;

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi) - 125,000 units;

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring November 17th, 2020.

The Company expects to close Tranche #2, the balance of the Private Placement, within coming days.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

ontrackTV and quantum1 are wholly owned subsiduaries of QUIZAM Media Corporation. ontrackTV uses high quality video and live instructors to deliver computer and Cannabis training online. In addition, Quizam is opening a chain of Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Disclaimer

Quizam Media Corporation published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:20:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:47aOCEAN POLICY RESEARCH INSTITUTE PUBLISHES "SELECTIONS : White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2020"
PR
01:46a31.07.2020 - INTERIM REPORT : January - June 2020
PU
01:46aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Full year 2019-20 results
PU
01:46aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 published in newspapers – Indian Express and Financial Express
PU
01:46aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Rights Issue published in newspapers – Indian Express, Financial Express and Loksatta
PU
01:46aKRESTA : KRS ASX Announcement – 3Y Directors Interest Notice
PU
01:46aBNP PARIBAS : Press release 2Q20 results
PU
01:45aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
01:45aRIB SOFTWARE : looks back on a very successful first half of 2020 and shows a strong revenue increase of 42.6% to ? 131.9 million
EQ
01:44aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Swung to 1st Half Loss, Can't Give Guidance For Year
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
5Asian stocks falter as global growth fears temper tech boost
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group