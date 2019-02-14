Qumulo Achieves Significant Channel Momentum and Growth in FY19, as Organizations Demand Innovative Hybrid Cloud File Storage Solutions

Qumulo
Inc., the pioneer of hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has named Gregg Machon, Vice President of Worldwide
Channels, to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs. Machon is a
seasoned channel and sales executive with more than 20 years of
experience building profitable channel sales models and programs within
the storage industry.
Since joining Qumulo in August 2018, Machon has led and accelerated the
company’s Partner
1st Program, which provides resellers and other channel partners
with the tools, programs and resources they need to grow their
businesses with Qumulo. The program has grown to more than 200 channel
partners globally including Cambridge Computer Services, ePlus, Datec,
FusionStorm, Nth Generation, PKA Technologies, Red8, and SHI.
“Since day one, Qumulo has adopted a partner-first approach, allowing us
to create and develop relationships with our resellers that are focused
on long-term success for all parties involved,” said Machon. “Our
partner ecosystem plays a critical role in Qumulo’s success, as a
100-percent channel-focused organization. When our partners succeed,
Qumulo succeeds.”
Qumulo has achieved significant momentum within the channel over the
past twelve months:
-
Added strategic, focused partners to specific geographies, industry
verticals and horizontal use cases to provide coverage and
capabilities across North America and Europe.
-
Dramatically increased its strategic partnership with HPE which
couples Qumulo’s file storage software with the industry-leading
Apollo 4200 server line.
-
Created an online partner portal that easily manages opportunity
registration, lead distribution, services offerings as well as
training and collateral materials.
-
Added a Lead Module in its Partner Portal to drive partner
profitability; the module directs active projects to Qumulo’s most
focused Select and Premier partners.
-
Developed a Cloud and Services-enabled Partner Program to align
Qumulo’s partners' capabilities and focus areas with joint customers'
data storage challenges. As more of Qumulo’s partners look to solve
complex data workload issues in the cloud, this new program helps with
their integration and professional services practices.
-
Invested in teams to manage and train partners with tools such as key
messaging and market positioning to help close new business.
“Qumulo’s vision for the channel is to build a world-class ecosystem
that focuses on the success and profitability of our partners to deliver
dramatic sales growth, and delighted customers,” said Leonard Iventosch,
Chief Channel Evangelist, Qumulo. “Gregg has been instrumental in
driving Qumulo towards realizing this vision.”
In FY19, Qumulo and its partners achieved the following milestones:
-
Qumulo’s partner ecosystem, which includes Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
(HPE), was responsible for 100% of Qumulo’s bookings and the original
source of approximately 40 percent of Qumulo’s deals.
-
More than 65 percent of Qumulo’s new business was partner-initiated in
FY19.
-
Qumulo has seen year-over-year triple-digit growth with its OEM
partner, HPE. HPE contributed to many new customers in FY19 across
many verticals and industries such as enterprise, commercial,
State/Local government and Education (SLED), Federal government and
small/medium business (SMB).
"We hear from our customers that they are drowning in data, and
struggling not just to efficiently store and manage it, but to gain
actionable intelligence from it,” said Russ Chow, Vice President,
Technology Solutions, PKA Technologies. “Qumulo is able to help us
transform those businesses by offering modern, scalable and
high-performance file storage as well as sophisticated real-time
analytics that can fuel their growth and ability to compete.”
“Many organizations are still determining how, and when, to incorporate
the cloud into their operations and Qumulo’s hybrid cloud approach
provides the flexibility and choice to store and manage file data
between the data center and cloud environments,” said Lane Smith,
Co-Owner and Chief Financial Officer, Datec, Inc. “With its cloud-native
file system, Qumulo helps our customers to transition file-based
applications and workload to the public cloud without modifications or
expensive re-writes.”
“Many of our customers work in data-intensive industries and they need
their data wherever and whenever they do business, whether that’s around
the country or around the world,” said Dan Molina, Chief Technology
Officer, Nth Generation Computing. “Qumulo enables us to provide them
with a modern file storage solution that provides seamless availability
across both on-premises and public cloud environments.”
Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff as a result
of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication
to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future
growth and innovation. The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the
50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs
and will appear in the February 2019 issue of CRN.
Qumulo is a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Distributed
File Systems and Object Storage. Qumulo also has the highest customer
rating in the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage category on
Gartner's Peer Insights - which ranks how the customers of storage
vendors feel about them. The company has the highest Net Promoter Score
(NPS) in its space. Net Promoter Score is a management tool that is used
to gauge the loyalty of a firm's customer relationships.
About Qumulo, Inc.
Qumulo, Inc. is the pioneer and leader in
file storage for the cloud era. Qumulo software gives data-intensive
businesses the freedom to store, manage and access petabytes of
file-based data in the data center and in the cloud at a global scale.
Founded in 2012 by the inventors of scale-out NAS, Qumulo serves the
modern file storage and management needs of Global 2000 customers. For
more information, visit www.qumulo.com.
Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of
Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other
companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
