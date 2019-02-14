Qumulo Achieves Significant Channel Momentum and Growth in FY19, as Organizations Demand Innovative Hybrid Cloud File Storage Solutions

Qumulo’s Gregg Machon Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chief, Listed Among Today’s Most Influential Channel Leaders

Qumulo Inc., the pioneer of hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gregg Machon, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs. Machon is a seasoned channel and sales executive with more than 20 years of experience building profitable channel sales models and programs within the storage industry.

Since joining Qumulo in August 2018, Machon has led and accelerated the company’s Partner 1st Program, which provides resellers and other channel partners with the tools, programs and resources they need to grow their businesses with Qumulo. The program has grown to more than 200 channel partners globally including Cambridge Computer Services, ePlus, Datec, FusionStorm, Nth Generation, PKA Technologies, Red8, and SHI.

“Since day one, Qumulo has adopted a partner-first approach, allowing us to create and develop relationships with our resellers that are focused on long-term success for all parties involved,” said Machon. “Our partner ecosystem plays a critical role in Qumulo’s success, as a 100-percent channel-focused organization. When our partners succeed, Qumulo succeeds.”

Qumulo has achieved significant momentum within the channel over the past twelve months:

Added strategic, focused partners to specific geographies, industry verticals and horizontal use cases to provide coverage and capabilities across North America and Europe.

Dramatically increased its strategic partnership with HPE which couples Qumulo’s file storage software with the industry-leading Apollo 4200 server line.

Created an online partner portal that easily manages opportunity registration, lead distribution, services offerings as well as training and collateral materials.

Added a Lead Module in its Partner Portal to drive partner profitability; the module directs active projects to Qumulo’s most focused Select and Premier partners.

Developed a Cloud and Services-enabled Partner Program to align Qumulo’s partners' capabilities and focus areas with joint customers' data storage challenges. As more of Qumulo’s partners look to solve complex data workload issues in the cloud, this new program helps with their integration and professional services practices.

Invested in teams to manage and train partners with tools such as key messaging and market positioning to help close new business.

“Qumulo’s vision for the channel is to build a world-class ecosystem that focuses on the success and profitability of our partners to deliver dramatic sales growth, and delighted customers,” said Leonard Iventosch, Chief Channel Evangelist, Qumulo. “Gregg has been instrumental in driving Qumulo towards realizing this vision.”

In FY19, Qumulo and its partners achieved the following milestones:

Qumulo’s partner ecosystem, which includes Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), was responsible for 100% of Qumulo’s bookings and the original source of approximately 40 percent of Qumulo’s deals.

More than 65 percent of Qumulo’s new business was partner-initiated in FY19.

Qumulo has seen year-over-year triple-digit growth with its OEM partner, HPE. HPE contributed to many new customers in FY19 across many verticals and industries such as enterprise, commercial, State/Local government and Education (SLED), Federal government and small/medium business (SMB).

"We hear from our customers that they are drowning in data, and struggling not just to efficiently store and manage it, but to gain actionable intelligence from it,” said Russ Chow, Vice President, Technology Solutions, PKA Technologies. “Qumulo is able to help us transform those businesses by offering modern, scalable and high-performance file storage as well as sophisticated real-time analytics that can fuel their growth and ability to compete.”

“Many organizations are still determining how, and when, to incorporate the cloud into their operations and Qumulo’s hybrid cloud approach provides the flexibility and choice to store and manage file data between the data center and cloud environments,” said Lane Smith, Co-Owner and Chief Financial Officer, Datec, Inc. “With its cloud-native file system, Qumulo helps our customers to transition file-based applications and workload to the public cloud without modifications or expensive re-writes.”

“Many of our customers work in data-intensive industries and they need their data wherever and whenever they do business, whether that’s around the country or around the world,” said Dan Molina, Chief Technology Officer, Nth Generation Computing. “Qumulo enables us to provide them with a modern file storage solution that provides seamless availability across both on-premises and public cloud environments.”

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2019 issue of CRN.

Qumulo is a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Qumulo also has the highest customer rating in the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage category on Gartner's Peer Insights - which ranks how the customers of storage vendors feel about them. The company has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in its space. Net Promoter Score is a management tool that is used to gauge the loyalty of a firm's customer relationships.

Helpful Links

Suggested Tweet: .@Qumulo Achieves Significant Channel Momentum and Growth in FY19, as Organizations Demand Innovative Hybrid Cloud File Storage Solutions http://bit.ly/2S0Gxy3 #CRNChannelChiefs

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo, Inc. is the pioneer and leader in file storage for the cloud era. Qumulo software gives data-intensive businesses the freedom to store, manage and access petabytes of file-based data in the data center and in the cloud at a global scale. Founded in 2012 by the inventors of scale-out NAS, Qumulo serves the modern file storage and management needs of Global 2000 customers. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005535/en/