Qumulo : Appoints Adriana Gil Miner as Chief Marketing Officer

Qumulo, the leading provider of cloud file data services, today announced the appointment of Adriana Gil Miner as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Gil Miner will be responsible for leading Qumulo’s global marketing and brand strategy as the company helps customers innovate faster and leverage the power of cloud data services. Gil Miner brings more than 20 years of experience as a results-driven marketing executive, elevating brands and introducing new products and services in high growth markets. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of Brand, Communications and Events at Tableau Software.

“Adriana’s demonstrated expertise in building and scaling high performing marketing teams will play a critical role in Qumulo’s future growth and success as we expand our leadership in cloud file data services,” said Bill Richter, President and CEO at Qumulo. “Her technology marketing and enterprise software experience, coupled with her passion for bringing together the art of storytelling, technology and marketing make her a great asset to our team.”

During her six-year tenure at Tableau, Gil Miner helped establish the company as a category leader in data analytics, helping grow its revenue from $250 million to more than $1 billion. She drove Tableau’s brand recognition globally with top analyst firms and media coverage, built marketing programs and functions from inception, scaled them globally, fostered and expanded the global Tableau community with Tableau Public and expanded the academic program, and supported the transition from traditional software to SaaS and cloud models. Prior to joining Tableau, Gil Miner was the CMO for Artefact, where she established the company as one of the top design firms in the industry and led the go-to-market strategy and public launch for Artefact's first spin-off startup, 10,000ft.

“It is a privilege to join a rocketship company with a track record for excellent technology that helps customers and a clear vision for the future of the cloud in data-driven businesses,” said Gil Miner. “As a marketer with a passion for building world-class brands that make a positive difference in the world, I am excited to join the talented team at Qumulo and look forward to galvanizing the user community and boosting new experiences to customers around the globe.”

Gil Miner has worked on an array of projects bringing new technologies to market, from launching Samsung 3D televisions to building digital platforms at American Express. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication at the Universidad del Zulia in her native home of Venezuela and holds a master’s degree in Digital Communication from the University of Washington.

Qumulo is the leading provider of cloud file data services, providing real-time visibility, massive scale and API control of your data across on-prem, private and public cloud. Fortune 500 companies, major film studios, and the largest research facilities in the world trust Qumulo to help them create new products, new opportunities, and new business models. Real-time analytics provide visibility into individual user performance, usage trends and performance bottlenecks. Qumulo’s cloud-native file system delivers an identical experience and capabilities across on-prem, hybrid, cloud, and multicloud environments. The Qumulo experience makes storage simple, with continuous new features, a single solution for all workloads, and access to customer success experts on your schedule. www.qumulo.com.

