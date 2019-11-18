Qumulo : Demonstrates Unified File Storage at SC'19 that Reduces Administrative Burden while Consolidating HPC Workloads

Avoid the Complexity of Managing Complex Legacy File Systems While Delivering Fast Time-to-Results for Research, Image Processing, Home Directories, and Analytics On-Prem and in the Cloud

Qumulo, the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that it will be showcasing its scalable file storage for high-performance computing (HPC) workloads at SC19 to help innovative organizations gain real-time visibility, scale and control of their data across on-prem and the public cloud.

As technology advancements expand in processors, sensor-generated data, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the amount file data produced by research organizations will continue to explode to exascale levels and beyond. Hyperion Research forecasts the total HPC market to reach $44B by 2023, with storage-related investments accounting for $7.8B of that.

At SC19, Qumulo will demonstrate why many of the world's leading research institutes have turned to Qumulo’s file storage for its ability to deliver real-time data analytics that save time on administrative tasks and increase storage performance across diverse file-based workloads. Live booth demonstrations will show active genomic sequencing pipelines capturing raw instrument data on-prem and bursting to the cloud for analysis, in a single file storage solution, all while keeping the data securely stored in Qumulo’s storage system.

"Qumulo’s quick rebuilds, high data durability and integrity, and the ability to scale across on-prem and cloud platforms, were all key factors in building a new high performance storage option using Qumulo file storage to supplement our existing storage options,” said Brian Balderson, director of infrastructure, research data services at the San Diego Supercomputer Center. “Qumulo scales in both performance and capacity, and that helped us easily reach a new audience of end users, many of which have data volumes of a petabyte and up, so that we are now well-equipped for future data growth.”

“More and more HPC institutes are looking to modern solutions that help them gain insights from their data, faster,” said Molly Presley, global product marketing director for Qumulo. “Qumulo helps the research community consolidate diverse workloads into a unified, simple-to-manage file storage solution. Workgroups focused on image data, analytics, and user home directories can share a single solution that delivers real-time visibility into billions of files while scaling performance on-prem or in the cloud to meet the demands of the most intensive research environments.”

Qumulo’s growing list of customers in the HPC space include: National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Carnegie Institution for Science, CID Research, Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, DarwinHealth, Inc., Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, Johns Hopkins Genomics at The Johns Hopkins University, Progenity, Inc., UConn Health, University of Utah Scientific Computing and Imaging (SCI) Institution and others.

