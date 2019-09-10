Log in
Qumulo Expands EMEA Market Reach at IBC2019

09/10/2019 | 03:06am EDT

Showcasing Storage Solutions that Enable Expansion to Cloud, AI and NVMe File Workflows, and New Technology Alliances

Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced it will be showcasing its workflow-accelerating NVMe, cloud, and archive solutions at IBC2019 to help innovative media and entertainment organizations gain real-time visibility, scale and control of their data across on-prem and the public cloud.

IBC2019, taking place Sept. 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam, is one of the world's most influential media, entertainment, and technology shows. In 2018, IBC attracted more than 55,000 attendees from 150 countries around the world.

Connecting with Qumulo at IBC2019:

Qumulo Booth Theatre, featuring presentations from many of the most influential experts in media and entertainment, including Atempo, axle ai, Boxer Systems, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Illumination, Logic Media, Mediatree, Storage Architects and others.

Qumulo partner booths, including AWS (Hall 5, Booth #C78 and #C80), Global Distribution (Hall 7, Booth #A55), and HPE (Hall 15, Booth #MS1-4), and others.

Media and entertainment organizations visiting Qumulo’s booth at IBC (Hall 5, #A15) will be able to learn how to unleash the power of their file data and digital content through live demonstrations including:

Enterprise File Storage Built for the Public Cloud - Qumulo’s cloud-native file system allows organizations to effortlessly move file-based applications and workloads to and from the public cloud, on AWS and GCP.

Qumulo CloudStudio - Enables end-to-end production in the cloud, allowing organizations and artists to work on projects from anywhere in the world with uncompromising speed, flexibility, and security.

Qumulo CloudContinuity - Automates data synchronization to the cloud for failover, disaster recovery, and cloud transformation initiatives. Customers can keep a fully up-to-date copy of their on-prem data in the cloud on a Qumulo cluster.

Qumulo Hybrid CloudRendering and CloudBursting - Provides high-performance storage for rendering or editing workflows. Visual effects and animation studios can reduce time-to-completion, win more jobs, and scale infrastructure needs instantly with a hybrid cloud solution.

All-NVMe Performance Storage - Qumulo’s competitively priced P-Series uses NVMe and the very latest standard hardware components, instead of expensive, proprietary hardware. The P-Series enables low latency, extremely consistent high performance, and scalable file storage.

Qumulo Hybrid SSD/Disk HDD Storage - Qumulo’s C-Series contains a mix of solid state drives (SSDs) and hard disk drives (HDDs). Built on enterprise-class standard hardware components, the C-Series leverages the SSDs to enable the high performance characteristics of a flash platform but at the pricing of spinning disk.

Active Archive Storage - Qumulo’s K-Series is tuned for active archives and has the economics of archive storage, better performance than other nearline storage offerings, and is designed for massive scalability in terms of performance, capacity, and the number of files it can manage.

“For demanding editorial workflows like animation, editing, rendering, post-production, visual effects or virtual reality, Qumulo is trusted by the media and entertainment industry as the hybrid cloud file storage solution of choice,” said Thore Rabe, vice president and general manager, EMEA, for Qumulo. “We have been focused on serving our customers’ unique business needs, and exceeding their expectations, from day one and look forward to meeting with them at this year’s IBC gathering.”

To set up an onsite meeting with Qumulo at IBC, or for more information about its hybrid cloud file storage, click here.

Resources

File Storage Built for the Hybrid Cloud

Technology Overview: Qumulo’s File System

● Data Sheet: Unleash the Power of Your File-Based Data

● Video: The Power of File Storage in the Cloud

● Blog Post: Eight Common Storage Pains and Ways to Resolve Them

● Blog Post: Delivering Customer Success Versus Customer Support

Try Qumulo’s Hybrid Cloud File Storage

Suggested Tweet: Qumulo Expands EMEA Market Reach at IBC2019 http://bit.ly/2kAA02B

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
