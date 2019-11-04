Qumulo : Expands Portfolio on HPE Apollo Gen10, Making Unified Hybrid Cloud Unstructured Data Storage and Real-time Insights A Reality

Solution Delivers Unprecedented Security and Data Visibility for File Data Both On-Prem and in the Cloud

Qumulo, the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced availability worldwide of a new line of fully integrated file storage solutions on the highly performant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Apollo 4200 Gen10 servers. The new solution provides enterprise organizations scalable, software-defined file storage with deep data visibility into unstructured data workloads that scale-across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.

The file storage market is growing rapidly to process, analyze and store massive unstructured data sets. Analyst firm IDC reports that the scale-out file storage market will become an $11B market by 2022, up nearly 2X from previous forecasts.

“Global enterprises are increasingly looking to scalable file storage to address their massive unstructured data processing, analytics and retention demands,” said Amita Potnis, Research Director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC.

HPE Apollo Gen10 addresses today’s storage-centric workloads while adapting to future requirements with a superior hardware system architecture that is data-secure by design throughout the product lifecycle. HPE’s new technology, called silicon root of trust, allows enterprise organizations to be confident that nowhere in the supply chain were modifications made to hardware platforms. Coupled with FIPS 140-2 encryption-at-rest, the new Gen10-based platforms deliver industry-leading innovation for secure, enterprise file storage.

“By delivering our scale-across file storage technology as software, Qumulo provides customers an unprecedented level of choice, freedom and flexibility. Our software model enables customers to benefit from the world’s most capable and simple-to-manage file system, while at the same time, taking advantage of the significant advancements from HPE in security and predictive analytics to prevent infrastructure problems before they happen,” said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. “Qumulo’s file storage, delivered on the Apollo Gen 10 platform, offers companies the best of both worlds. I’m delighted that the partnership with HPE delivers on our joint promise of innovation and customer success.”

The joint solution provides ultra-dense rack-scale file storage, low total cost of ownership (TCO) in a 2U chassis, and configurations optimized for performance, mixed workloads, and active archive. Geographically dispersed environments can leverage continuous replication to move data between data centers and the public cloud.

“The powerful combination of HPE Apollo 4200 Gen10 servers, together with Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage, effectively addresses the growing unstructured data needs that enterprises are facing. By sharing our vision of the intelligent data platform, we provide the ability to scale and manage billions of files with instant control at lower costs and high performance on-prem, in the cloud, or spanning both, now and into the future,” said Patrick Osborne, Vice President and General Manager for Big Data, Analytics, and Scale-Out Data Platforms at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Qumulo’s distributed file system is available in three configurations of the HPE Apollo 4200 Gen10 servers, the HPE-90T, HPE-192T and HPE-336T. All offerings are cost-optimized for different environments, taking advantage of the servers’ incredible density and flexibility to provide the right amount of compute, HDDs, SSDs, and networking in a compact 2U form factor.

HPE-90T HPE-192T HPE-336T Server Model HPE Apollo 4200 Flash-first Hybrid Performance Flash-first Active Archive Form Factor 2U 2U 2U Raw Capacity per Node 90 TB 192 TB 336 TB Storage HDD/ Cache SSD 9 x 10 TB | 3 x 960 GB 24 x 8 TB | 6 x 960 GB 24 x 14 TB | 4 x 1.92 TB CPUs per Node 2.2 GHz | 10 core 2 x 2.2 GHz | 10 core 2.2 GHz | 10 core RAM per Node 64 GB 128 GB 128 GB Starting Usable Capacity for 4 Nodes 200 TB 469 TB 784 TB

Qumulo is working with HPE to deliver on the promise of hybrid cloud workflows. HPE offers both on-prem and hybrid cloud solutions that leverage Qumulo’s file system both on-prem and in AWS.

Customers can purchase the new solutions through HPE and HPE value-added resellers (VARs). HPE customers with cloud initiatives can also purchase Qumulo cloud offerings for Amazon Web Services (AWS) through HPE.

