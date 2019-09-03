Qumulo Joins Active Archive Alliance to Educate Users on Modern Solutions That Unleash the Power of File Data On-Prem and in the Cloud

Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced it has joined the Active Archive Alliance, a collaborative industry alliance that provides end users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern solutions that solve unstructured data visibility, access and retention challenges.

Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, large video surveillance and security organizations, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world. The company’s hybrid cloud file system delivers real-time data visibility for unstructured data sets that scale-across on-prem and the cloud.

Qumulo’s Active Archive Storage is among the most efficient, high performing nearline archive systems available. It offers the economics of archive storage with built-in intelligent read/write cache to deliver the performance needed for billions of files accessed by hundreds, or even thousands, of users.

“Today’s enterprises need real-time visibility and instant access to all of their data,” said Molly Presley, director of global product marketing for Qumulo. “By joining a multi-vendor initiative like the Active Archive Alliance, Qumulo is contributing to help educate the data storage industry on modern solutions that reduce the complexity of long-term data storage, and provide scalable solutions that reduce the total cost of ownership.”

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Members and sponsors include Fujifilm, Iron Mountain, Komprise, Quantum, Qumulo, Spectra Logic, StrongBox Data Solutions and Western Digital. Visit www.activearchive.com for more information.

