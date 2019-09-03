Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qumulo Joins Active Archive Alliance to Educate Users on Modern Solutions That Unleash the Power of File Data On-Prem and in the Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced it has joined the Active Archive Alliance, a collaborative industry alliance that provides end users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern solutions that solve unstructured data visibility, access and retention challenges.

Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, large video surveillance and security organizations, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world. The company’s hybrid cloud file system delivers real-time data visibility for unstructured data sets that scale-across on-prem and the cloud.

Qumulo’s Active Archive Storage is among the most efficient, high performing nearline archive systems available. It offers the economics of archive storage with built-in intelligent read/write cache to deliver the performance needed for billions of files accessed by hundreds, or even thousands, of users.

“Today’s enterprises need real-time visibility and instant access to all of their data,” said Molly Presley, director of global product marketing for Qumulo. “By joining a multi-vendor initiative like the Active Archive Alliance, Qumulo is contributing to help educate the data storage industry on modern solutions that reduce the complexity of long-term data storage, and provide scalable solutions that reduce the total cost of ownership.”

Resources

About Qumulo, Inc.
Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

About Active Archive Alliance
The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Members and sponsors include Fujifilm, Iron Mountain, Komprise, Quantum, Qumulo, Spectra Logic, StrongBox Data Solutions and Western Digital. Visit www.activearchive.com for more information.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aTHE LATEST : Union picks GM as target in contract talks
AQ
09:36aMIDDLEGROUND CAPITAL : Closes Fund I Above Hard Cap at $459.5 Million
BU
09:35aFORUM ENERGY METALS : Commences Exploration At Love Lake Nickel- Copper-Platinum-Palladium Property, Saskatchewan
PU
09:35aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
09:35aA&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Celebrates National Partnership with DoorDash
PU
09:35aTOYOTA BOSHOKU : Delta Kogyo and Toyo Seat establish the Joint Venture to manufacture Automotive Seats in the US
PU
09:35aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Dorian Update
PU
09:35aNAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09:35aCannabisNewsWire Announces Exciting New Collaboration with the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo
GL
09:34aSWK HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
4BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Financial Holding Sofina boosts investment operations with SimCorp Dimension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group