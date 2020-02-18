Qumulo's Gregg Machon Recognized as 2020 CRN Channel Chief for Second Year in a Row

Qumulo Channel Program and Leadership Recognized for Enabling Reseller Partners to Bring Modern Solutions to Massive Unstructured Data Environments

Qumulo, the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gregg Machon, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and OEMs for Qumulo, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005270/en/

Gregg Machon (Photo: Business Wire)

Machon leads Qumulo’s channel strategy, providing solution providers, distributors, integrators, and OEM’s with the personnel, tools, programs and resources they need to create innovative unstructured data storage and hybrid cloud solutions. Qumulo enables partners to create modern solutions that address challenges in scale, simplicity, data visibility, while leveraging the power of the cloud - an ability that legacy file system and NAS technology cannot provide.

“Our vision for the channel is to build a world-class go-to-market offering focused on the our partners success and profitability by helping them deliver the best flash- and cloud-enabled file storage solutions to their end customers,” said Machon. “Qumulo’s partner program is designed to allow organizations to buy the storage technologies they need for their data-driven businesses, from the smartest and most-respected solutions providers in the industry.”

Qumulo and its partners have built significant momentum over the past twelve months:

100-percent commitment to the channel . Qumulo has seen a doubling of its business year-over-year and realized double-digit gains on its average selling price for new business. It added more than 100 marquis enterprise, university and government customers during the past year.

Qumulo has seen a doubling of its business year-over-year and realized double-digit gains on its average selling price for new business. It added more than 100 marquis enterprise, university and government customers during the past year. HPE global OEM partnership. Qumulo has invested significant energy and resources in creating a highly focused, strategic relationship with HPE that allows HPE, Qumulo, and their joint partners to offer a differentiated, fully encrypted, scale-out, file storage solution on-prem or in the cloud.

Qumulo has invested significant energy and resources in creating a highly focused, strategic relationship with HPE that allows HPE, Qumulo, and their joint partners to offer a differentiated, fully encrypted, scale-out, file storage solution on-prem or in the cloud. Cloud- and services-enabled partner program . As more of Qumulo’s partners look to solve complex data workload issues in the public cloud, and through their integration and professional services practices, the company has developed Partner Programs to align its partners' capabilities and focus areas with its joint customers' data storage challenges.

As more of Qumulo’s partners look to solve complex data workload issues in the public cloud, and through their integration and professional services practices, the company has developed Partner Programs to align its partners' capabilities and focus areas with its joint customers' data storage challenges. Global availability. Qumulo remains focused on expanding its base of highly focused partners to serve specific geographies, industry verticals and horizontal use cases across North America, EMEA and, more recently, Asia Pacific-Japan and Latin America.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, and ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their strategies and programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

Resources

Qumulo Partner 1st Program

Qumulo Products

Qumulo Blog

Qumulo on Twitter

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics help save time and money while increasing performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005270/en/