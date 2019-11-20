Qumulo : to Showcase Scalable, Multi-Protocol, Cloud-Native Distributed File Storage at Google Cloud Next ‘19 UK

Announces Partnership with Appsbroker, a Google Cloud Agile Systems Integrator, to Enable Digital Transformation

Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced a partnership with Agile Systems Integrator Appsbroker, the largest Google Cloud-only practice in Europe, to provide enterprises with scalable file storage in the cloud. The Qumulo file system enables the seamless shift of workflows to the cloud without refactoring applications to write to new interfaces. With SMB and NFS interfaces available, users can access and share data in the cloud across different applications and operating systems.

The two companies will be participating in the Google Cloud Next ‘19 UK conference and trade show in London, where Qumulo will demonstrate its cloud-native distributed file system in the Appsbroker stand P1.

In addition to services such as dedicated consulting, data analytics and application development, Appsbroker offers its customers the Extreme Cloud Centre of Excellence (ECCoE), a testbed for running high-performance and high-throughput computing (HPC/HTC) workloads in the cloud.

“Qumulo’s file system allows organizations of any size to effortlessly move file-based applications and workloads into the public cloud,” said Geoff Newell, Technical Director at Appsbroker. “Through this partnership with Qumulo, our customers across the UK can easily and seamlessly harness the benefits of the cloud for elastic compute which is critical for organizations with high-performance computing needs.”

Qumulo’s file storage system is configurable to support a wide range compute-intensive workloads such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and genomic sequencing. The software provides real-time data analytics to enable administrators to save time and money while increasing performance of their unstructured data projects. With a complete set of enterprise features including directory-based capacity quotas, replication, snapshots and an advanced API to enable showback, Qumulo gives Enterprises a path to the cloud without while adhering to IT data management policies. Data can quickly and seamlessly be moved between clusters in data centers on-prem and within Qumulo cloud clusters with continuous replication.

“Appsbroker provides Europe’s largest team of Google Cloud Platform experts with the experience and expertise to help us further our mission of enabling enterprises to unleash the power of their file data as workloads scale-across on-prem and the cloud,” said Molly Presley, global product marketing director for Qumulo. “We look forward to this partnership and to working together to help bring the power of Google Cloud to organizations across the region.”

Resources

● File Storage for the Public Cloud

● File Storage Built for the Hybrid Cloud

● Demo Video: Host a virtual studio in the cloud with Qumulo

● Try Qumulo’s Hybrid Cloud File Storage

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

About Appsbroker, Inc.

Appsbroker is a multi-award-winning Agile Systems Integrator, delivering solutions across five areas: Application Development, Collaboration (including G Suite and Cloud Search), Data Analytics & Machine Learning, Fintech, and High-Performance Computing (through the ECCoE - Extreme Cloud Centre of Excellence - capability). The company is the only Google Cloud Premier Partner in the UK to hold Specialisations in both Application Development and Data Analytics.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005088/en/