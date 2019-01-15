Quobyte : Partners with EUROstor to Deliver Scale-Out NAS Solutions Across DACH Region

Quobyte®
Inc., a leading developer of modern storage system software,
announced today that it has partnered with EUROstor
to expand the reach of its next-generation file system throughout the
German, Austrian and Switzerland (DACH) marketplace to end customers who
are looking for scale-out NAS solutions to satisfy their enterprise
application workloads.
Quobyte selected EUROstor for its history and expertise in understanding
the needs of customers’ infrastructure and workloads and for its ability
to deliver solutions that meet the requirements of data-driven
workloads. With EUROstor’s extensive experience selling server-based
storage, the Quobyte Data Center File System’s high performance,
scalability, flexibility and operational efficiency is ideally suited to
be part of the company’s comprehensive product portfolio.
With Quobyte, EUROstor will be looking to participate in projects like CyberValley,
a new center for Artificial Intelligence research that is bringing
together key international players from science and industry to boost
intelligent systems research and development. CyberValley will create an
ecosystem for technology transfer and will offer the ideal environments
for startups in the fields of AI, machine learning, robotics and
computer vision.
“With scale-out NAS solutions becoming increasingly important within our
market, Quobyte is an exciting expansion of our storage product
portfolio,” said Wolfgang Bauer, technical director of EUROstor. “With
Quobyte’s flexibility, scalability and high performance, we can easily
deliver storage solutions that are purpose-built to satisfy our
customers’ needs. We trust there are a lot more interesting projects to
come.”
Quobyte’s Data Center File System provides a massively scalable and
fault-tolerant storage infrastructure. It decouples and abstracts
commodity hardware to deliver low-latency and parallel throughput for
the substantial requirements of cloud services and apps, the elasticity
and agility to scale to thousands of servers, and to grow to hundreds of
petabytes with little to no added administrative burden. With Quobyte,
databases, scale-out applications, containers, even big data analytics
can run on one single infrastructure.
“The industry is beginning to recognize that scale-out NAS, based on a
scalable file system, is the best approach to keep up with and manage
the requirements of petabyte-class workloads and beyond,” said Björn
Kolbeck, Quobyte co-founder and CEO. “Partnering with companies like
EUROstor to support our growth throughout Europe in general and for
projects like CyberValley specifically, we are well positioned to
satisfy this increasing demand through a scalable, modern storage
approach.”
About Quobyte
Building on a decade of research and experience with the open-source
distributed file system XtreemFS and from working on Google’s
infrastructure, Quobyte delivers on the promise of software-defined
storage for the world’s most demanding application environments
including High Performance Computing (HPC), Media & Entertainment (M&E),
Life Sciences, Financial Services, and Electronic Design Automation
(EDA). Quobyte uniquely leverages hyperscaler parallel distributed file
system technologies to unify file, block, and object storage. This
allows customers to easily replace storage silos with a single, scalable
storage system — significantly saving manpower, money, and time spent on
storage management. Quobyte allows companies to scale storage capacity
and performance linearly on commodity hardware while eliminating the
need to expand administrative staff through the software’s ability to
self-monitor, self-maintain, and self-heal. Please visit www.quobyte.com
for more information.
About EUROstor
EUROstor has been a manufacturer of storage systems since 2004. At the
beginning the company produced RAID systems; today server-based systems,
operating as flexible storage servers are the main constituents of our
product portfolio – perfectly custom-tailored in accordance with the
respective requirements. The solutions range from small file servers and
CCTV storage to highly-available storage clusters, scale-out clusters
and cloud solutions.
EUROstor’s head office is located in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, Germany
and the company is marketing its products to end customers throughout
Europe, medium-sized companies, universities, research institutes and
data centers.
Find more information on EUROstor storage solutions at http://www.EUROstor.com.
