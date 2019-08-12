Log in
News : Companies

Quobyte Recognized by CRN as Emerging Vendor for 2019

08/12/2019 | 08:36am EDT

Quobyte® Inc., a leading developer of modern storage system software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Quobyte to its 2019 list of Emerging Vendors in the Storage category. This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel’s future. It recognizes channel-focused companies across seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Storage.

Quobyte was recognized by CRN for its Quobyte Data Center File System, which provides a massively scalable and fault-tolerant storage infrastructure. It decouples and abstracts commodity hardware to deliver low-latency and parallel throughput for the substantial requirements of cloud services and apps, the elasticity and agility to scale to thousands of servers, and to grow to hundreds of petabytes with little to no added administrative burden. With Quobyte, databases, scale-out applications, containers, even big data analytics can run on one single infrastructure.

“It’s an honor to be named among the select few companies chosen as part of CRN’s Emerging Vendors in Storage for 2019,” said Bjorn Kolbeck, Quobyte CEO. “Though we might be regarded as an up-and-coming vendor, there are actually more than 10 years of development behind the Quobyte Data Center File System, making it one of the more mature storage software products available today. Recognition of our success from leading industry publications, like CRN, further validates our approach to helping customers build a reliable, scalable and flexible software storage infrastructure.”

CRN’s Emerging Vendors list honors technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios.

Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.

“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth – and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”

The Emerging Vendors to Know in Storage will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN magazine at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright ©2019 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Quobyte

Building on a decade of research and experience with the open-source distributed file system XtreemFS and from working on Google’s infrastructure, Quobyte delivers on the promise of software-defined storage for the world’s most demanding application environments including High Performance Computing (HPC), Machine Learning (ML), Media & Entertainment (M&E), Life Sciences, Financial Services, and Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Quobyte uniquely leverages hyperscaler parallel distributed file system technologies to unify file, block, and object storage. This allows customers to easily replace storage silos with a single, scalable storage system — significantly saving manpower, money, and time spent on storage management. Quobyte allows companies to scale storage capacity and performance linearly on commodity hardware while eliminating the need to expand administrative staff through the software’s ability to self-monitor, self-maintain, and self-heal. Please visit www.quobyte.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
