Quobyte : Releases New Operator for Kubernetes; Enables Storage Cluster Deployments in Five Minutes

Quobyte® Inc., a leading developer of modern storage system software, today announced the release of its Operator for Kubernetes, a new deployment and management tool to create simple and efficient storage for Kubernetes stateful applications.

Quobyte’s Operator for Kubernetes runs Quobyte clients to make storage available to the applications in the containers. It runs Quobyte services on the cluster in containers, places data, helps with ongoing maintenance of a cluster, verifies services are running properly, and performs rolling upgrades.

While VMware successfully virtualized server OS and CPU resources, running a virtualized infrastructure at scale can quickly become inefficient. Containers do not rely on block storage, nor do they propagate thousands of instances of the OS, and distributed stateful applications need persistent access to data. Users choose Quobyte for containers because storage can be run inside the container, just like any other application.

As an early supporter of container infrastructures, Quobyte was one of the first to provide a persistent volume plug-in. Operator for Kubernetes is an extension of Quobyte’s ability to supply flexible, persistent storage for truly scalable, modern infrastructures. Traditional storage appliances simply make storage available to the container, but Quobyte truly delivers and operates storage as an application in the cluster.

Quobyte can also be run with a broad range of workloads to enhance operational flexibility. Quobyte can be run in Kubernetes by either providing only the storage to the applications running quobyte clients, or by running the storage server so the entire storage system runs in Kubernetes.

“Our new Operator is the easiest, most forward-looking way to set up and run storage for Kubernetes,” said Felix Hupfeld, Quobyte co-founder and CTO. “Quobyte gives users the ability to run a complete storage infrastructure inside a container and manage it as an app, and eliminates the complexity of interdependent infrastructure deployments and management.”

“The Quobyte feature set was the best offered and continues to be the top choice for Kubernetes-native functionality,” said Michael Laccetti, principal engineer at Points, a loyalty currency platform provider based in Toronto. “It provides us future-proof container-native storage.”

Quobyte has also released a Container Storage Interface (CSI) plug-in to replace its in-tree persistent volume driver in Kubernetes, making it easier to consume Quobyte as persistent volumes in Kubernetes and soon Mesos. The CSI plug-in supports dynamic provisioning and quota creation.

Quobyte’s Data Center File System provides a massively scalable and fault-tolerant storage infrastructure. It decouples and abstracts commodity hardware to deliver low-latency and parallel throughput for containerized applications – databases, scale-out applications, even big data analytics can run on one single infrastructure.

Along with the ability to support containers, Quobyte offers performance for the substantial requirements of commercial HPC applications, the elasticity and agility to scale to thousands of servers, and to grow to hundreds of petabytes with little to no added administrative burden.

Additional functionality will be delivered in future releases of Quobyte’s Operator for Kubernetes. For more information and instructions on using Quobyte’s Operator for Kubernetes, visit https://www.quobyte.com/blog/2018/08/27/quobernetes-is-kubernetes-with-quobyte-software-storage/.

