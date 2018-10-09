Quobyte : Releases New Operator for Kubernetes; Enables Storage Cluster Deployments in Five Minutes

Quobyte®
Inc., a leading developer of modern storage system software, today
announced the release of its Operator for Kubernetes, a new deployment
and management tool to create simple and efficient storage for
Kubernetes stateful applications.
Quobyte’s Operator for Kubernetes runs Quobyte clients to make storage
available to the applications in the containers. It runs Quobyte
services on the cluster in containers, places data, helps with ongoing
maintenance of a cluster, verifies services are running properly, and
performs rolling upgrades.
While VMware successfully virtualized server OS and CPU resources,
running a virtualized infrastructure at scale can quickly become
inefficient. Containers do not rely on block storage, nor do they
propagate thousands of instances of the OS, and distributed stateful
applications need persistent access to data. Users choose Quobyte for
containers because storage can be run inside the container, just like
any other application.
As an early supporter of container infrastructures, Quobyte was one of
the first to provide a persistent volume plug-in. Operator for
Kubernetes is an extension of Quobyte’s ability to supply flexible,
persistent storage for truly scalable, modern infrastructures.
Traditional storage appliances simply make storage available to the
container, but Quobyte truly delivers and operates storage as an
application in the cluster.
Quobyte can also be run with a broad range of workloads to enhance
operational flexibility. Quobyte can be run in Kubernetes by either
providing only the storage to the applications running quobyte clients,
or by running the storage server so the entire storage system runs in
Kubernetes.
“Our new Operator is the easiest, most forward-looking way to set up and
run storage for Kubernetes,” said Felix Hupfeld, Quobyte co-founder and
CTO. “Quobyte gives users the ability to run a complete storage
infrastructure inside a container and manage it as an app, and
eliminates the complexity of interdependent infrastructure deployments
and management.”
“The Quobyte feature set was the best offered and continues to be the
top choice for Kubernetes-native functionality,” said Michael Laccetti,
principal engineer at Points,
a loyalty currency platform provider based in Toronto. “It provides us
future-proof container-native storage.”
Quobyte has also released a Container Storage Interface (CSI) plug-in to
replace its in-tree persistent volume driver in Kubernetes, making it
easier to consume Quobyte as persistent volumes in Kubernetes and soon
Mesos. The CSI plug-in supports dynamic provisioning and quota creation.
Quobyte’s Data Center File System provides a massively scalable and
fault-tolerant storage infrastructure. It decouples and abstracts
commodity hardware to deliver low-latency and parallel throughput for
containerized applications – databases, scale-out applications, even big
data analytics can run on one single infrastructure.
Along with the ability to support containers, Quobyte offers performance
for the substantial requirements of commercial HPC applications, the
elasticity and agility to scale to thousands of servers, and to grow to
hundreds of petabytes with little to no added administrative burden.
Additional functionality will be delivered in future releases of
Quobyte’s Operator for Kubernetes. For more information and instructions
on using Quobyte’s Operator for Kubernetes, visit https://www.quobyte.com/blog/2018/08/27/quobernetes-is-kubernetes-with-quobyte-software-storage/.
About Quobyte
Building on a decade of research and experience with the open-source
distributed file system XtreemFS and from working on Google’s
infrastructure, Quobyte delivers on the promise of software-defined
storage for the world’s most demanding application environments
including High Performance Computing (HPC), Media & Entertainment (M&E),
Life Sciences, Financial Services, and Electronic Design Automation
(EDA). Quobyte uniquely leverages hyperscaler parallel distributed file
system technologies to unify file, block, and object storage. This
allows customers to easily replace storage silos with a single, scalable
storage system — significantly saving manpower, money, and time spent on
storage management. Quobyte allows companies to scale storage capacity
and performance linearly on commodity hardware while eliminating the
need to expand administrative staff through the software’s ability to
self-monitor, self-maintain, and self-heal. Please visit www.quobyte.com
for more information.
