Quorum : Software Introduces Cloud-Based Oil and Gas Document Management with myQuorum : DynamicDocs

Leader in Digital Transformation for Oil and Gas Adds Digitization Capabilities in myQuorum Platform to Advance Security, Agility and Compliance in Upstream Operations

Quorum Software (Quorum), the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced the release of myQuorum DynamicDocs, a cloud-based document management system purpose-built to make oil and gas operators more secure, agile and compliant. As part of the myQuorum platform, DynamicDocs will play a central role in helping Quorum customers evolve document-based business processes to deliver more value and streamline workflows.

DynamicDocs enables oil and gas operators to search for land, accounting and well files using flexible parameters based on document attributes, tags and phrases. Easy-to-use features allow upstream companies to set up document-level security, onboard new assets quickly and classify almost any oil and gas document, helping reduce risk while saving time and money.

“Upstream operators manage complex business processes that generate huge amounts of documents, most of which are not categorized or digitized,” said Tyson Greer, chief product officer, Quorum Software. “Quorum is in a unique position to streamline operations by enabling operators to find information easily and take action quickly across their integrated operations. As part of the myQuorum platform, DynamicDocs improves document-based processes to drive operational efficiency and streamline regulatory compliance for our full suite of integrated upstream software—accounting, land management, well lifecycle reporting and production.

DynamicDocs provides a single source for storing documents, which eliminates the proliferation of files across multiple storage locations, physical and digital. Because DynamicDocs is designed for oil and gas, it classifies industry-specific documents with a level of precision unmatched by other document management systems. To ensure accuracy in oil and gas document management, DynamicDocs leverages automation as well as manual reviews by subject matter experts.

“This latest enhancement to our growing solutions portfolio is a step forward in modernizing the back-office. DynamicDocs advances our mission to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain,” continued Greer.

“When evaluating our oil and gas content management options, we found Quorum’s solution to be purpose-built, intuitive and straightforward versus alternatives that required bolting different technologies together at a higher cost,” said Travis Austin, director of information technology, Crestone. “DynamicDocs extends our technology stack with valuable tools to help business users organize and find critical data, while allowing IT staff to easily customize and standardize metadata across the company. This federated search allows our staff to analyze our data instead of wasting time trying to find it.”

Customer momentum for DynamicDocs continues to grow as oil and gas companies seek to optimize asset data to support acquisitions and divestitures. Northwoods Energy and Trek Resources are among the expanding list of customers to license DynamicDocs in the previous quarter. For more information on the latest release of myQuorum DynamicDocs, available now, please visit www.quorumsoftware.com/platform-overview/myquorum-dynamicdocs. To learn about Quorum’s complete portfolio of integrated solutions, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

