Quote From Steven Spielberg on the Passing of Stanley Donen

Said director Steven Spielberg, “Stanley Donen was a friend and an early
mentor. His generosity in giving over so many of his weekends in the
late 60’s to film students like me to learn about telling stories and
placing lenses and directing actors is a time I will never forget. He
co-directed what some consider the greatest Hollywood musical of all
time ‘Singing In the Rain’ but when he left his partnership with Gene
Kelly to go it alone he made his most compelling movies in multiple
genres. ‘Charade,’ ‘Bedazzled’ and ‘Two For the Road’ were my favorites.
When visiting New York I will miss not bumping into him on his daily
walks and hear him talking about life and film which for Stanley were
inseparable.”
