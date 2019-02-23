Log in
Quote From Steven Spielberg on the Passing of Stanley Donen

02/23/2019 | 02:11pm EST

Said director Steven Spielberg, “Stanley Donen was a friend and an early mentor. His generosity in giving over so many of his weekends in the late 60’s to film students like me to learn about telling stories and placing lenses and directing actors is a time I will never forget. He co-directed what some consider the greatest Hollywood musical of all time ‘Singing In the Rain’ but when he left his partnership with Gene Kelly to go it alone he made his most compelling movies in multiple genres. ‘Charade,’ ‘Bedazzled’ and ‘Two For the Road’ were my favorites. When visiting New York I will miss not bumping into him on his daily walks and hear him talking about life and film which for Stanley were inseparable.”


© Business Wire 2019
