Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qurient Announces Publication in New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 2 Data for Telacebec, a First-in-Class Antibiotic for the Treatment of Tuberculosis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 07:07pm EDT

Clinical data supports continued development of telacebec toward the first universal regimen to overcome tuberculosis regardless of drug resistance status

Qurient Co. Ltd. today announced the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) of positive results from the Phase 2 clinical trial for telacebec (Q203), a first-in-class, orally available antibiotic for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005779/en/

Time to positivity test shows clear early bactericidal activity across dose and time. A daily increase in log10 time to positivity of 0.0036 (95% confidence interval [CI], 0.0013 to 0.0060), 0.0087 (95% CI, 0.0064 to 0.0110), and 0.0135 (95% CI, 0.0112 to 0.0158) for telacebec at a dose of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, respectively. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Time to positivity test shows clear early bactericidal activity across dose and time. A daily increase in log10 time to positivity of 0.0036 (95% confidence interval [CI], 0.0013 to 0.0060), 0.0087 (95% CI, 0.0064 to 0.0110), and 0.0135 (95% CI, 0.0112 to 0.0158) for telacebec at a dose of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, respectively. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TB is a serious bacterial infection that mainly affects the lungs and remains one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. In 2018, approximately 10 million people were sickened by TB, and 1.5 million died. The World Health Organization reported that 484,000 people with TB showed resistance to rifampicin in 2018.

The Phase 2 clinical study for telacebec (Q203) was a prospective, randomized, open-label trial involving 61 patients with newly diagnosed, rifampicin- and isoniazid-susceptible pulmonary tuberculosis. Patients were assigned to receive 14 days of oral telacebec at a dose of 100 mg, 200 mg, or 300 mg once daily or combination therapy with rifampicin, isoniazid, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol (RHZE). Serial (16-hour) sputum samples were collected daily, and time to positivity in liquid culture was measured in hours.

Increasing doses of telacebec were associated with greater reductions in viable bacterial load in sputum. The primary endpoint data showed a daily increase in the time samples required to become culture positive after sputum inoculation. This shows that daily treatment with telacebec is able to reduce the number of live M. tuberculosis in a dose dependent manner, with greater activity for increasing doses including 100 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg daily.

Telacebec was associated with acceptable adverse-event rates, and adverse events were equally distributed among all groups. There were no serious adverse drug reactions and no adverse drug reactions that resulted in early withdrawal from the study.

This trial took place in South Africa under a U.S. IND (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03563599) and was led by global key opinion leaders in TB located in Cape Town, South Africa: Professor Andreas Diacon, a national principal investigator at TASK Applied Science, Doctor Veronique de Jager, principal investigator at TASK Applied Science, and Professor Rodney Dawson, principal investigator at University of Cape Town Lung Institute.

“We are very excited to achieve clinical proof-of-concept for telacebec, a new class of anti-tuberculosis agent,” said Kiyean Nam, Ph.D., CEO and CSO of Qurient.“This publication is recognized by global academics for the excellent clinical results of telacebec and provides hope to realize the first ‘100% effective regimen,’ making the distinction between drug-susceptible and drug-resistant TB obsolete.”

About Telacebec (Q203)

Telacebec is a selective inhibitor with high specificity for the cytochrome bc1 complex of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This complex is a critical component of the electron transport chain, and inhibition disrupts the bacterium’s ability to generate energy. Telacebec has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA. Telacebec also has been found effective against buruli ulcer (Mycobacterium ulcerans), a chronic, necrotizing disease that affects skin and sometimes bone and can lead to permanent deformity and long-term disability (Nature Communications, 2018).

About Qurient

Qurient is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company listed in Korea Exchange (KRX 115180). Qurient has two programs in clinical development and one program in the IND enabling stage. Q301 is a topical leukotriene inhibitor for atopic dermatitis in a Phase 2b clinical trial in the United States. Q702 is a Axl/Mer/CSF1R triple inhibitor for immune-oncology and drug resistant non-small cell lung cancer, Q901 is a selective CDK7 inhibitor for oncology, these two program were licensed from Max Planck Innovation and Lead Discovery Center in Germany. Telacebec (Q203), which just completed a Phase 2 clinical trial, was licensed from Institute Pasteur Korea. For more info, please visit www.qurient.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:43pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07:40pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TVTY
GL
07:39pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholder with Losses on their Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corportion of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SIX
GL
07:38pSUPER RETAIL : Update on COVID-19
PU
07:37pGREAT PANTHER MINING : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Tucano Gold Mine
AQ
07:33pOCEAN WILSONS : AGM Postponement and Dividend Update
PU
07:31pGlobal Printing Toners Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ACM Technologies Inc. and AstroNova Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:30pGOGOLD RESOURCES : Announces Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
07:30pMISTRAS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
AQ
07:27pPAYS ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed By The Firm – PAYS
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
2ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
3AAN ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Aaron's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities C..
4Global Wound Closure Strips Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Cardinal Health Inc. ..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholder with Losses on their Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corportio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group