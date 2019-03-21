Quyntess : & Lely Close Partnership for a Digital Supply Chain

Quyntess
has been selected by Lely
Industries as its partner for digital supplier integration and
collaboration. Both companies aim for a long term partnership in which
Quyntess’s modular solution, based on the global Tradeshift
business network, will enable Lely to digitize both its procurement and
supply chain processes on a global scale. Through this solution, Lely
aims to increase the consistency, transparency and operational
performance of its supply chain; leveraging on improved data quality and
a more flexible collaboration with external business partners.
“We are very excited to support Lely in their digital ambitions”, said
Rob van Ipenburg, CEO at Quyntess. “The fact that Lely, together with Procurement
Services, had performed an extensive evaluation process over
multiple vendors and products shows that our solution is strong, we can
serve companies regardless of industry or level of digital-maturity, and
ambitious companies value the innovation we bring to the table.” Bart
Kuijpers, Head of Data Value at Lely, indicated that the obvious
efficiency gain is certainly not the only driver for this initiative:
“In the near future, we are facing a significant increase in order
volumes. Digitization allows us to upgrade the fulfillment capacity, in
order to avoid impact on the lead-times and delivery reliability of
these products”.
About Quyntess:
Quyntess is committed to create better, faster, real-time collaboration
processes across global supply chains at all levels of operational
excellence and maturity. Our cloud-based service combines the power of
B2B networks and web platform technologies to deliver a comprehensive
solution for supply chain collaboration and procure-to-pay integration.
Companies subscribing to our on-demand service benefit from increased
effectiveness, substantial cost savings and improved competitiveness.
About Lely:
Founded in 1948, Lely directs all its efforts towards creating a
sustainable, profitable and enjoyable future in farming. Circling the
cow, the company develops premium robotics and data systems that
increase animal welfare, flexibility and production on dairy farms. For
over 25 years, Lely has led the market of automated milking systems
globally. Every day, Lely inspires its employees to offer customers
innovative solutions and be a reliable partner for long-term advice and
support. Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with a worldwide network
of dedicated sales and support locations, the Lely Group is active in
more than 40 countries and employs around 1500 people.
