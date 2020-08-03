Qventus : Achieves Significant Milestones in Helping Clients Address Near-term Covid-19 Challenges and Create Long-term Operational Efficiencies

Strong Momentum with New Partners, Deployments, and Solutions

Qventus, the first AI-based healthcare operations platform, today announced it had achieved significant milestones in the first half of 2020 as it helped hospitals and health systems respond to near-term Covid-19 challenges and create long-term operational efficiencies. Notable first half achievements included: establishing new health system partnerships, going live at new hospital facilities, enabling partners to achieve significant outcomes, launching new Covid-19 solutions, introducing application and platform enhancements, and garnering industry recognition.

“The first half of 2020 was extraordinarily challenging for the healthcare industry,” said Mudit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Qventus. “During this time, I’m incredibly proud of the way the Qventus team rallied to support not just our existing partners, but also other hospitals and public health organizations across North America. And I’m grateful that our platform for real-time operations has proven to be valuable in addressing the sudden capacity and resource allocation issues brought on by Covid. Our mission — to enable world class operations in healthcare — has never been more important.”

New Partnerships and Deployments

In the first half of the year Qventus established partnerships with new clients and went live with solutions at numerous hospitals, including Allina Health, Boston Medical Center, Dignity Health Mercy San Juan, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Saint Luke’s Health System, and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

“We are very pleased to be working with Qventus,” said Dr. Alastair Bell, Executive Vice President Strategy and Chief Operating Officer, Boston Medical Center. “Over the last several months, our team has found a new rhythm in the way we're running our operations in response to the pandemic, and Qventus will be key to hardwiring these behaviors into workflows. Optimizing our hospital operations — in particular reducing inpatient length of stay — is a high priority as we look to continue to serve our communities through these challenging times.”

Deployments during the first half were notable because they occurred in an accelerated time frame to address the rapidly evolving pandemic, with new software being deployed in days and new customers going live in weeks. What’s more, full implementation cycles, from kickoff, through design, through training, through go-live, were conducted remotely due to shelter-in-place restrictions.

Additionally, over 1,100 organizations, from large health systems to community hospitals to federal, state, and local health departments, used the new Covid-19 solutions that Qventus introduced and made available for free to all healthcare organizations in the first half of 2020. (See below for more details.)

Proven Outcomes

New partners achieved statistically significant outcomes that are in-line with the outcomes attained by existing partners, including 0.3 - 0.8 day decreases in inpatient length of stay.

New Solutions for Covid-19 Planning

In the first half of 2020 Qventus introduced four new Covid-19 planning solutions, including:

Covid-19 Model and Scenario Planner (available pro bono): used by over 1,100 organizations, enables hospital leaders to predict Covid-19 hospitalizations, identify capacity constraints for Med-Surg, ICU, ventilator, and PPE resources, and evaluate the impact of social distancing, reduced length of stay, PPE conservation, and other scenarios

used by over 1,100 organizations, enables hospital leaders to predict Covid-19 hospitalizations, identify capacity constraints for Med-Surg, ICU, ventilator, and PPE resources, and evaluate the impact of social distancing, reduced length of stay, PPE conservation, and other scenarios Elective Surgery Planner: optimizes resumption of elective surgeries by forecasting available capacity for surgical procedures, accounting for evolving Covid-19 demand, risk tolerance, and procedure mix

optimizes resumption of elective surgeries by forecasting available capacity for surgical procedures, accounting for evolving Covid-19 demand, risk tolerance, and procedure mix Post-Acute Demand Planner: provides visibility into discharge needs with predicted Covid-19 discharge volumes to post-acute care

provides visibility into discharge needs with predicted Covid-19 discharge volumes to post-acute care PPE Demand Planner: forecasts PPE consumption across inpatient units, emergency departments, and operating rooms

The Covid-19 Model & Scenario Planner, an SEIR and observed growth curve model with 450 localized epidemiological models, has proven in backtesting to be 2 - 20X more accurate than other leading industry models.

New Solutions for Automating Operations

Qventus introduced two new solutions to help create capacity for Covid-19 patients:

Critical Resource Mission Control: provides real-time visibility into resources such as negative airflow isolation rooms, ventilators, ICU beds, and more, at multiple altitudes (facility and system), so that teams can rapidly orchestrate actions and load-balance to mitigate constraints.

ICU & Med-Surg Capacity Creation: uses ML algorithms to provide early identification of ICU patients ready for step down, and med-surg patients ready for discharge, so that teams can quickly unlock needed capacity.

These offerings join the solutions for Inpatient Units, System Operations, and Emergency Departments that Qventus introduced in the second half of 2019.

Enhancements to Applications and Platform

The company also released enhancements to its applications and platform, including a refreshed user interface, which highlights AI-based recommendations and streamlines user interactions and workflows; new visual analysis capabilities; additional EHR write back functionality; and ongoing performance improvements.

Industry & Partner Recognition

Qventus also garnered industry recognition for its leadership in combating Covid and transforming healthcare operations, being selected to present at industry events hosted by The Academy, Amazon Web Services Healthcare and Life Sciences, Becker’s Hospital Review, Oliver Wyman, and more.

About Qventus:

Qventus is the leading provider of an AI-based healthcare operations platform for hospitals and health systems. The Qventus platform integrates with and extends EHRs by applying AI and behavioral science to: identify and predict operational issues before they occur, orchestrate actions among frontline teams and ancillaries, and manage accountability to drive continuous improvement. Qventus works with 70+ leading organizations across the country, including Dignity Health, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and NewYork-Presbyterian. These partners are achieving transformative results across inpatient, ED, perioperative, and system operations settings, including 0.3 to 0.8 day reductions in LOS, elimination of thousands of excess days, and 50%+ reductions in ED LWBS. For more, visit www.qventus.com.

