R-CISC Changes Name to Retail and Hospitality ISAC to Reflect Expanded Membership

The
Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center (R-CISC), the trusted
cybersecurity community for retail and consumer-facing companies, today
announced it has changed its name to the Retail and Hospitality
Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) to better reflect its
evolving membership base and offerings.
“Retailers and hospitality companies face many of the same challenges as
they continue to strengthen their defenses to better protect their
customers’ and companies’ information,” explained RH-ISAC President
Suzie Squier. “Incorporating ‘hospitality’ into our name reflects the
growing number of hotels, gaming casinos, restaurants and
consumer-product companies that are joining retailers to combat these
threats.”
“We, as an industry, must come together and join forces to manage our
common cybersecurity risks,” said Colin Anderson, chair of the RH-ISAC
Board of Directors and global CISO of Levi Strauss & Co. “A rising tide
lifts all ships. If we as the RH-ISAC community can collaborate and help
one another, then the entire industry will be stronger.”
RH-ISAC facilitates the sharing of timely threat and vulnerability
information among its members and creates a variety of reports providing
situational awareness, threat analysis and strategic exploration of the
current challenges facing the retail and hospitality sectors. Members
also share best practices through both virtual and in-person events to
assist all members on their cybersecurity journey. In addition, RH-ISAC
partners with other security organizations such as government agencies,
law enforcement and other ISACs.
The new name is part of the evolution and growing mandate of the
organization. The RH-ISAC has grown from an initial 30 companies to now
serving more than 130 member companies and has expanded its operations.
Recently, new personnel were added including Tactical Threat Analyst
Seth Monteleone; Program Director Amy Tate, who will drive committee and
member group products; and Membership Manager Lea Lubag.
Key RH-ISAC highlights from 2018 include:
Building upon last year’s momentum, 2019 offerings will include
resources such as the Threat Trend Report, co-produced with Accenture,
an account takeover (ATO) resource, Anatomy of ATO, driven
by its Fraud Committee, as well as additional regional workshops and
events for members at the tactical, operational and strategic levels are
being rolled out in 2019. The Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit will take
place in Denver, September 24-25.
About
RH-ISAC
Formed in 2014 as the Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center, the
Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC)
operates as the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cyber
security information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information
security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work
together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and
to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better
security for the retail and hospitality industries through
collaboration. RH-ISAC currently serves retail, hotels, restaurants,
gaming and other consumer-facing entities.
