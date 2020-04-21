R&I View: Idemitsu to Post Net Loss on Low Oil Price

NEWS RELEASE

Apr 22, 2020

R&I View: Idemitsu Kosan to Post Net Loss on Plunging Oil Price

Eyes on market developments and margins

On April 21, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Sec. Code: 5019, Issuer Rating: A) revised its consolidated bottom line forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2020 from a profit of 100 billion yen to a loss of 25 billion yen. This is mainly attributable to a 110 billion yen negative impact on operating income stemming from increased inventory valuation losses in its core petroleum segment and time lag effects from a sharp fall in resource prices, as well as to an expected decrease in petrochemical product margins.

In the petroleum segment, profitability improved thanks to the prevailing effects of industry consolidation. Such effects underpin the creditworthiness of oil refining and distribution companies significantly, and R&I will keep an eye on whether the effects will be sustained. As of end-December 2019, Idemitsu Kosan had equity capital exceeding 1.2 trillion yen on the back of an increase in capital resulting from the integration of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in April 2019, combined with the strong results delivered in recent years. The revisions to its earnings forecasts are primarily due to valuation losses for accounting purposes and have only a limited impact on cash flow. At this juncture, R&I considers a rating change to be unnecessary.

With crude oil futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange tumbling into negative territory for the first time ever on April 20, uncertainty about prospects for the crude oil market has been heightened further. It has become more likely that economic activity will stagnate for an extensive period of time amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and demand for petroleum products will contract globally. The earnings of Idemitsu Kosan's resources segment including oil exploration and production and coal may weaken, possibly forcing the company to post impairment losses. R&I will pay close attention to market developments and product margins.

