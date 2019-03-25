R&I View: MGC Decides to Continue Saudi Joint Venture

NEWS RELEASE

R&I View: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Decides to Continue Saudi Arabian Joint

Venture

No impact on the rating

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (Sec. Code: 4182, Issuer Rating: A, MGC) announced on March 22 that Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Co., Inc. (JSMC), an equity method affiliate in which MGC has a 47% stake, decided to continue its joint venture methanol business (AR-RAZI) under a new scheme for 20 years. With one of the largest methanol plants in the world, AR-RAZI forms the core of MGC's natural gas chemicals business.

The agreement with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the joint venture partner, includes (1) JSMC will reduce its stake in AR-RAZI from 50% to 25%, and (2) JSMC will pay SABIC US$1.35 billion for the extension of the joint venture in equal annual installments over a period of three years, after the approval of competition authorities in the relevant countries is obtained. This payment will be booked as JSMC's asset, which will be amortized using the straight-line method over the course of 20 years. JSMC has certain levels of cash and deposits and will likely raise funds for the shortfall on its own. Therefore, the transaction is not expected to have a major impact on MGC's balance sheet.

JSMC makes large profit contributions. MGC has recorded an average equity method profit of approximately 12 billion yen over the ten years from FY2008 (the year ended March 2009) through FY2017. Given the reduction in its stake and the amortization expense for the extension of the joint venture, a significant decrease in equity method profits is unavoidable. Moreover, it is anticipated that dividends from JSMC will be suspended for some time. Besides natural gas chemicals centered on methanol, however, MGC runs a variety of businesses such as aromatic chemicals, specialty chemicals and information & advanced materials. Although the prospects for the petrochemical market are still unclear, the company as a whole will likely continue to generate certain levels of profits and cash flow. Accordingly, the continuation of the joint venture will not affect the rating.

Lead Rating Analyst: Toshiyuki Suzuki

