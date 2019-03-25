Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

R&I View: MGC Decides to Continue Saudi Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 01:05am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Mar 25, 2019

R&I View: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Decides to Continue Saudi Arabian Joint

Venture

No impact on the rating

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (Sec. Code: 4182, Issuer Rating: A, MGC) announced on March 22 that Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Co., Inc. (JSMC), an equity method affiliate in which MGC has a 47% stake, decided to continue its joint venture methanol business (AR-RAZI) under a new scheme for 20 years. With one of the largest methanol plants in the world, AR-RAZI forms the core of MGC's natural gas chemicals business.

The agreement with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the joint venture partner, includes (1) JSMC will reduce its stake in AR-RAZI from 50% to 25%, and (2) JSMC will pay SABIC US$1.35 billion for the extension of the joint venture in equal annual installments over a period of three years, after the approval of competition authorities in the relevant countries is obtained. This payment will be booked as JSMC's asset, which will be amortized using the straight-line method over the course of 20 years. JSMC has certain levels of cash and deposits and will likely raise funds for the shortfall on its own. Therefore, the transaction is not expected to have a major impact on MGC's balance sheet.

JSMC makes large profit contributions. MGC has recorded an average equity method profit of approximately 12 billion yen over the ten years from FY2008 (the year ended March 2009) through FY2017. Given the reduction in its stake and the amortization expense for the extension of the joint venture, a significant decrease in equity method profits is unavoidable. Moreover, it is anticipated that dividends from JSMC will be suspended for some time. Besides natural gas chemicals centered on methanol, however, MGC runs a variety of businesses such as aromatic chemicals, specialty chemicals and information & advanced materials. Although the prospects for the petrochemical market are still unclear, the company as a whole will likely continue to generate certain levels of profits and cash flow. Accordingly, the continuation of the joint venture will not affect the rating.

Lead Rating Analyst: Toshiyuki Suzuki

■Contact :

Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept.

TEL. +81-(0)3-6273-7471

■Media Contact :

Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)

TEL. +81-(0)3-6273-7273

E-mail.infodept@r-i.co.jp

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japanhttps://www.r-i.co.jpCredit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment. R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,please refer tohttps://www.r-i.co.jp/en/docs/policy/site.html.

©Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Disclaimer

R&I - Rating and Investment Information Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39aSingapore's core inflation rate hits nine-month low as central bank decision looms
RE
02:25aFed's Evans says have to be nervous about yield curve, but U.S. economy solid
RE
02:15aFed's Evans Says Policy Will Be Dependent on Data
DJ
02:02aSouth Korea central bank chief says may change policy course if 'recovery sentiment' worsens
RE
01:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets Macron on maintaining sound China-France ties
PU
01:25aSingapore CPI Rose 0.5% in February From Year Earlier
DJ
01:25aMATCH RECAP : Bethlehem Steel FC falls to Memphis 901 FC 0-1
PU
01:25aWORLD BANK : Women in Half the World Still Denied Land, Property Rights Despite Laws
PU
01:25aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:25aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2Oil prices drop almost 1 percent on concerns recession may be looming
3APPLE : APPLE'S MEDIA AMBITION: Original shows, news subscription
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Buy Brammer Bio for $1.7 Billion
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.