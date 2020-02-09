NEWS RELEASE

Feb 10, 2020

R&I View: Nippon Steel Books Impairment Loss Due To Facility Reformation Eye on the progress of earnings recovery in the next fiscal year and beyond

On February 7, Nippon Steel Corp. (Sec. Code: 5401, Issuer Rating: A+) announced measures aimed at reestablishing a production structure. All the facilities of the Kure Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. and No. 1 blast furnace and related equipment of its Wakayama Works will be closed, and some manufacturing lines for steel plate, steel sheet and stainless steel will be integrated into other lines. These measures, coupled with previously announced measures including a plan to close a blast furnace at the Yawata Works (Kokura Area), are projected to decrease the total number of blast furnaces from 15 to 11 and reduce its annual crude steel production capacity by slightly more than 10% or around five million tons. That said, the company intends to avoid a significant fall in production volume by enhancing the capacity utilization of competitive facilities.

Nippon Steel revised down its earnings forecasts for FY2019 (the year ending March 2020) on the same day. The revised forecasts project a consolidated business loss of 310 billion yen and a net loss of 440 billion yen. This is mainly because it expects to record a non-consolidated operating loss of 136 billion yen and booked impairment losses of about 400 billion yen on some operating assets of the Nagoya Works (Aichi Prefecture), which primarily handles automotive steel plate, Kashima Works (Ibaraki Prefecture) and Hirohata Works (Hyogo Prefecture) and facilities to be closed at the Kure Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin (Hiroshima Prefecture).

The above-mentioned recognition of impairment losses does not cause cash outflows. With the completion of the joint acquisition of Essar Steel India Ltd., however, debt increased to more than 2.7 trillion yen as of end-December 2019. The net debt to equity ratio as of end-FY2019 is expected to rise to around 0.9x. If it is calculated with the evaluation of equity credit attributes of hybrid securities taken into account, the ratio will be maintained at around 0.7x, a level broadly commensurate with the rating.

Nippon Steel estimates the positive impact on profit from closure of production facilities to be approximately 100 billion yen. In addition to this, the company can save capital expenditures which were required for the facilities to be closed. Nevertheless, it will likely take time to complete the planned upstream facility reformation and fully benefit from upstream integrated production. R&I will keep a close eye on the outcome and progress of the company's efforts to restore its earning capacity, including improvement of selling prices for large customers such as automakers, as a short-term upturn in the business environment is unlikely.

