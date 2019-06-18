R&I View: Tokai Carbon to Acquire German Manufacturer

NEWS RELEASE

Jun 18, 2019

R&I View: Tokai Carbon to Acquire German Carbon and Graphite Products Manufacturer

The Rating Outlook may be affected

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Sec. Code: 5301, Issuer Rating: A-) announced on June 17 that it will acquire 100% shares in Cobex HoldCo GmbH (COBEX), a German carbon and graphite products manufacturer, to make the company its subsidiary. The acquisition price will be approximately 100 billion yen, including net debt in addition to equity value. The transaction is expected to close in mid to late July 2019. This will be one of the largest acquisitions for Tokai Carbon.

COBEX has a leading share in each of the world markets of cathodes for smelting aluminum, its mainstay, blast furnace linings and carbon electrodes. With two factories in Poland, it had net sales, operating profit and EBITDA of around 30 billion yen, about 9 billion yen and nearly 10 billion yen, respectively, in the fiscal year ended December 2018. Tokai Carbon aims to broaden its business domains and make COBEX's business another earnings pillar following graphite electrodes, carbon black and so forth.

As of end-March 2019, Tokai Carbon had an equity ratio of slightly lower than 60% with about 200 billion yen in equity capital. Its earnings have increased sharply over the past few years thanks primarily to a rise in graphite electrode prices and its M&A deals in the carbon black business. The company is expanding strategic investments and shareholder returns, and its mid-term management plan for the three-year period from FY2019 (the year ending December 2019) calls for investments totaling 110 billion yen in renewal of facilities and installation of environmental facilities, as well as in growth areas. The plan also includes M&A activities, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors. The acquisition of COBEX is in line with this strategy.

The Rating Outlook for Tokai Carbon is Positive, reflecting factors such as its overall earnings base that has been strengthened steadily. Although R&I's evaluation incorporates the company's financial burden to be imposed by M&A and other activities to a certain extent, the above-mentioned acquisition price is higher than R&I expected. In May, Tokai Carbon revised down its operating income forecast for FY2019 by more than 20 billion yen. Attention should be paid to earnings prospects.

In light of these factors, it has become more likely that R&I will review the Rating Outlook because a rating upgrade to A will take time. Tokai Carbon is considering partially funding the acquisition through financing with equity credit attributes such as hybrid financing. Besides the impact the acquisition may have on the company's earning and cash flow generating capacities, financial balance and business portfolio, R&I will closely examine means of raising funds for the acquisition and a shareholder return policy, among others. The outcome will be incorporated into the rating evaluation for Tokai Carbon.

Lead Rating Analyst: Satoshi Terada

