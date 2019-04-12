R&I View:Toshiba's LNG Business Sale Becomes Uncertain

NEWS RELEASE

R&I View: Toshiba's Sale of LNG Business Becomes Uncertain

Eyes on impact on financial risk

Toshiba Corp. (Sec. Code: 6502, Issuer Rating: BBB-) announced on April 11 that China-based ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd. (ENN), with which Toshiba had signed a share purchase and sales agreement (the PSA) for the transfer of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in the U.S., informed Toshiba that ENN will cancel the transactions under the PSA. Although the PSA has not yet been officially terminated at present, feasibility has declined about Toshiba's plan to transfer or cancel all of its contracts related to the LNG business through the sale of the LNG business.

Toshiba has an obligation to pay fixed amounts for services and operations to a company providing natural gas liquefaction services and a pipeline company over 20 years, regardless of whether or not it sells LNG. Off-balance sheet commitments appear to total approximately one trillion yen. Even if Toshiba does not incur the losses and payments it anticipated for the sale of the LNG business, there remains the risk of future erosion in the financial base. R&I is paying close attention to how Toshiba will deal with the LNG business and what impact this issue will have on financial risk.

Lead Rating Analyst: Toru Murase

