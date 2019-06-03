NEWS RELEASE

R&I View: Toshiba to Sell Its LNG Business

Positive impact on the creditworthiness

Toshiba Corp. (Sec. Code: 6502, Issuer Rating: BBB-) announced on June 1 that it will sell its U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) business to the Singaporean arm of Total S.A., a French major energy company. The transfer is expected to be completed by end-March 2020. For the transfer, Toshiba will pay approximately 93 billion yen, which will be recorded as a loss for FY2019 (the year ending March 2020).

Toshiba has off-balance sheet commitments associated with the LNG business that appear to total around one trillion yen. After necessary procedures, including obtaining customers' consent, all contracts related to the LNG business will either be transferred or canceled. While the cost of the transfer is relatively high, R&I favorably views the fact that Toshiba has mitigated the risk of future erosion in its financial base, and believes that this will have a positive impact on the company's creditworthiness.

Toshiba is moving ahead with restructuring by exiting non-focus businesses, including the above-mentioned LNG business, optimizing its workforce, reorganizing production bases and reducing the number of subsidiaries, as well as what it calls procurement transformation by reducing cost rates. Through these initiatives, Toshiba expects to achieve operating income of 140 billion yen for FY2019. It is estimated that the company's EBITDA margin will recover to 6-7%. The business environment is challenging due partly to a slowdown in the global economy and the intensifying U.S.-China trade friction. R&I will keep an eye on whether Toshiba is able to reinforce its cost structure and thereby raise its earning and cash flow generation capacities amid such circumstances.

