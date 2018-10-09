R.J. O'Brien Completes Its Middle-Office Migration To Lisa Clearing Engine From ATEO Finance

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO Finance, a leading provider of Post-Trade solutions for the Listed Derivatives space, is pleased to announce that R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, and its UK affiliate R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited), have completed their migration from a legacy middle-office solution to ATEO's LISA Clearing Engine platform.

LISA Clearing Engine, a state-of-the-art clearing platform, provides off-the-shelf connectivity not only to all major clearing houses, but to the entire exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) eco-system, including execution platforms, major clearers as well as third-party clearing and confirmation systems. LISA Clearing Engine also delivers a unique set of advanced clearing features.

RJO, having rolled out the TEO Derivatives and LISA Clearing Engine solutions across its EMEA and US offices, is now achieving additional operational efficiencies by leveraging an innovative, fully integrated middle-office platform.

Jose Lopez, ATEO's Director, said: "The relationship with RJO Limited dates back to the acquisition in 2015 of The Kyte Group Limited, a former TEO Derivatives client. Over these past four years, RJO users got to know our products. The completion of this migration, and the usage of our complete suite of middle-office products across RJO's offices, is obviously a testimony to our strong product offering but also to ATEO's capacity to work very closely with its customers and develop meaningful partnerships."

Karen Northup, RJO Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, said: "We appreciate the ATEO team's ability to promptly address our inputs and requirements, as well as its responsiveness. As a large clearing firm with a diverse client base, we need to manage sophisticated requirements, new exchange offerings and evolving regulatory developments. Operational efficiencies like those we are able to achieve through the deployment of this middle-office suite are key to our continued growth and ongoing commitment to servicing our clients."

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO Finance delivers Post-Trade solutions for the Listed Derivative industry. Our solutions include a global blotter, real-time risk management tools and Clearing and matching system with extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on Ateo technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service.

ABOUT R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES AND R.J. O'BRIEN LIMITED

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage firm in the United States. RJO offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on all major futures exchanges worldwide, as well as a full range of clearing services to more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients in Europe, Asia and the Americas. RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of Introducing Brokers, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. For more information, visit www.rjobrien.com.

R.J. O'Brien Limited, the UK affiliate of RJO, provides execution, clearing and settlement services to professional and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options on all major global exchanges, equity contracts for difference (CFDs) and over-the-counter cleared commodities. The affiliate also provides real-time risk management across asset classes; tailored post-trade services; proximity and colocation services; and state-of-the-art front-, middle- and back-office solutions for sell-side clients wanting to outsource technology and facilities management. For more information, visit www.rjobrien.co.uk.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rj-obrien-completes-its-middle-office-migration-to-lisa-clearing-engine-from-ateo-finance-300727302.html

SOURCE ATEO Finance