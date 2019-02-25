R-LOGITECH Decides to Increase the Existing 8.5% Bond 2018/2023 by up to EUR 100 Million to a Total Volume of up to EUR 125 Million

The Management of R-LOGITECH S.A.M., an international provider of logistics and technology solutions for global supply chain management, today decided to increase its existing 8.5% corporate bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A19WVN8) by up to EUR 100 million to up to EUR 125 million. The new notes are to be placed with institutional investors as part of an international private placement from 25 February 2019 to 6 March 2019 at 12 noon.

The R-LOGITECH Group significantly expanded its business activities in 2018 and recently announced the acquisition of the Euroports Group. The Euroports Group, acquired jointly with two institutional investors (share of R-LOGITECH: >51%), operates 29 terminals in 9 countries with around 2,300 employees and is one of the largest port operators and providers of maritime supply chain solutions in Europe with an annual handling volume of 60 million tonnes. In addition to terminals in Antwerp, Ghent and Rostock, the Group is also represented at two locations in China.

BankM - representative office of FinTech Group Bank AG, Frankfurt/Main, was commissioned with the private placement. In addition, GBR Financial Services GmbH, Vienna, and STX Fixed Income B.V., Amsterdam, act as selling agents.

