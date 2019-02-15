R LOGITECH M : LOGITECH acquies Euopots Holdings S.à..l.

DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Takeover

R-LOGITECH acquires Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l.



15.02.2019 / 08:30

Monaco, 15 February 2019 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., an international provider of logistics and technology solutions for global supply chain management, has agreed, via a subsidiary, to acquire Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l. together with institutional investors. Euroports is a provider of logistics solutions and operates port terminals mainly in Europe, handling more than 60 million tonnes of product per annum.



The transaction is subject to the usual approval of the relevant antitrust authorities.



About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:

R-LOGITECH is an international logistics and technology services provider focused mainly on the natural resources sector. The group's primary business lines are logistics, terminal management, technology solutions and procurement. Africa is a particular focus and the group also has European offices in Paris, Vienna, London and Monaco.



R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.



For further information:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 (0)89 8896906-25

linh.chung@better-orange.de



Frédéric Platini

R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

+377 97 98 67 71

investorrelations@r-logitech.com

