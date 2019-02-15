R LOGITECH M : LOGITECH acquies Euopots Holdings S.à..l.

Log in
02/15/2019 | 02:35am EST

DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Takeover
R-LOGITECH acquires Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l.

15.02.2019 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R-LOGITECH acquires Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l.

Monaco, 15 February 2019 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., an international provider of logistics and technology solutions for global supply chain management, has agreed, via a subsidiary, to acquire Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l. together with institutional investors. Euroports is a provider of logistics solutions and operates port terminals mainly in Europe, handling more than 60 million tonnes of product per annum.

The transaction is subject to the usual approval of the relevant antitrust authorities.

About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:
R-LOGITECH is an international logistics and technology services provider focused mainly on the natural resources sector. The group's primary business lines are logistics, terminal management, technology solutions and procurement. Africa is a particular focus and the group also has European offices in Paris, Vienna, London and Monaco.

R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.

For further information:
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 (0)89 8896906-25
linh.chung@better-orange.de

Frédéric Platini
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
+377 97 98 67 71
investorrelations@r-logitech.com


15.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

776353  15.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
