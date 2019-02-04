R LOGITECH M : LOGITECH with significant incease in evenues and eanings in 2018

DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary Group EBITDA improves to EUR 18.3 million

Review of options to finance further growth

Monaco, 4 February 2019 - Based on preliminary figures, R-LOGITECH S.A.M., an international specialist for strategic logistics and technology services for global merchandise flows, significantly increased its key revenue and earnings figures in the fiscal year 2018 as forecast. In addition to the first-time full consolidation of the companies acquired in 2017, strong growth in the logistics activities in Africa also contributed to this. Group revenues improved overall from EUR 40.6 million to EUR 158.3 million. Preliminary Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose from EUR 12.8 million to EUR 18.3 million, while Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased from EUR 11.7 million to EUR 14.2 million.



The preliminary consolidated balance sheet total climbed from EUR 74.6 million to EUR 92.3 million. Preliminary Group equity increased from EUR 25.9 million to EUR 36.8 million, corresponding to a preliminary Group equity ratio of 39.9% (31 December 2017: 34.6%).



The main focus in the fiscal year 2018 was on the integration of the companies acquired in 2017 and their expansion, which led to a significant increase in earnings despite substantial one-off expenses. In addition, the strategic goal of expanding the terminal business was achieved by securing four additional terminals. A further three terminals are at an advanced acquisition stage.



The audited consolidated financial statements 2018 are expected to be published in April 2019 on the company's website at www.r-logitech.com in the "Bond" section.



In view of the positive business development, the company is currently reviewing various options to finance further growth. Against this background, BankM - representative office of FinTech Group Bank AG was commissioned to organise a management roadshow. The final financing decision will be made by the management depending on the prevailing market environment.



About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:

As a strategic logistics provider for a large number of African markets, R-LOGITECH manages ports and terminals with great reliability and high efficiency. The company additionally provides various logistics, transport, technology and procurement solutions for numerous international customers. In doing so, R-LOGITECH benefits from the long-standing know-how, the technical expertise of the European branches in Paris, Vienna, London and Monaco as well as from a strong international network in agricultural and industrial goods.



