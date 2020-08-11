Log in
R LOGITECH M : reports successful first half of 2020

08/11/2020

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
R-LOGITECH S.A.M. reports successful first half of 2020

11.08.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. reports successful first half of 2020

Monaco, 11 August 2020 - R-LOGITECH S.A.M., one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector, had a successful first half of 2020 despite the challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first six months of 2020, R-LOGITECH, on a consolidated basis, realized a turnover of EUR 336.9 million (up from EUR 86.9 million for the first half of 2019) with an EBITDA of EUR 58.1 million (up from EUR 11.5 million in the first half of 2019).

R-LOGITECH's liquidity position is strong, with a cash position of EUR 75.5 million and available unutilized long-term committed working capital lines of a further EUR 27 million.

The business performance is very satisfactory and R-LOGITECH confirms its expectations of a strong full year 2020 with revenues and EBITDA significantly above 2019 levels.

During the first half of 2020, R-LOGITECH managed to remain fully operational in all its locations across Europe, Africa and China, helping to maintain the critical supply chains that are essential for delivering key commodities to the respective markets, and thereby helping in the fight against COVID-19.

The detailed half-year report 2020 is available for download on the website www.r-logitech.com in the bond section.

About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:
R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group's primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.

R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.

For further information:
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 89 8896906-25
linh.chung@better-orange.de

Frédéric Platini
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
+377 97 98 67 71
investorrelations@r-logitech.com


11.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
7, rue du Gabian
98000 Monaco
Monaco
Phone: +377 97 98 67 71
E-mail: investorrelations@r-logitech.com
Internet: www.r-logitech.com
ISIN: DE000A19WVN8
WKN: A19WVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1114885

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1114885  11.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1114885&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
