R. Matt Davis, a global leader in Public Affairs, Business and Communications Strategies Joins World Freerunning Parkour Federation (WFPF)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Matt Davis, President of Driftwood Leadership LLC, which focuses on leadership strategies and inspirational training for organizations and individuals, has joined the board of the World Freerunning Parkour Federation (WFPF) as Senior Strategic Advisor.

Based on a French martial art rooted in military obstacle course training, Parkour is a transformative discipline that empowers individuals of all ages and backgrounds to effect positive change and wellness in their life and their communities.

WFPF is an international organization dedicated to the mainstream growth of Parkour as a sport and philosophy through education, friendly international competitions, and global impact initiatives in partnership with the non-profit International Parkour Federation (IPF).

"Matt brings to WFPF an extensive experience in building strategic partnerships on a global scale through his leadership in government affairs, public policy, community building, and communications," commented WFPF Co-Founder Victor Bevine, "He will enable WFPF and IPF to advance the sport internationally, empowering local Parkour communities in the areas of self-governance and grass roots development, and encouraging the next generation of transformational leaders."

"It is with great pride that I join the WFPF Team," said Matt. "WFPF is the only global platform for Parkour which is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. More importantly, Parkour is a wellness lifestyle that enables a healthy focus for people at all levels of society. The sport is literally transforming lives around the globe."

Matt is a member of the Advisory Board for the After the Impact Fund (ATIF), an organization that provides a support network and facilitates comprehensive treatment for military veterans, professional athletes and their families. He retired in 2018 as President of Dow North America and Senior VP of Global Corporate Affairs after 32 years at the Company to begin his new focus of being a global impact and wellness leader.

He was named to PR Week's Power 50 list in 2018, which ranks the most powerful communicators tackling PR's toughest challenges. He has been a member of Communications 50, a group comprised of global leaders in communications. An Alumni Board Member of Michigan State University's College of Communications Arts & Sciences, he was named in 2018 an Outstanding Communications Arts and Sciences Alumnus. He holds a B.S. Degree from MSU in Journalism with an emphasis in Public Affairs, and also attended the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University.

