R3 Continuum Announces COVID-19 Support Team

03/16/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3c), a leader in disruptive event management, announced today it has formalized a COVID-19 support team to harness its deep expertise and resources, making them available for organizations that are navigating the fast paced and compounding impacts of this global pandemic.

“In order to support our clients, our partners, our colleagues, our families, and our friends, there has not been a more important time to have access to the best advice available,” said Hart Brown, Senior Vice President of Strategic Crisis Management at R3 Continuum, “This may be the greatest challenge of our generation, and we’re here to provide our expertise to organizations navigating these challenging times.”

Available under its Strategic Crisis Management program, R3c’s COVID-19 Support Team includes occupational medicine, infectious disease, and emergency department physicians, crisis management specialists, public health experts, corporate medical directors, risk management professionals, Ph.D.’s in psychology and organizational human resource development, federal officers, security directors, and emergency management directors.

R3c has resources in more than 100 countries and the COVID-19 Support Team has provided services to organizations and government agencies alike. These have included U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Harvard University Medical School, Fortune 500 organizations, UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Boston University, U.S. Department of Transportation, Yale University School of Medicine, U.S. Veterans Administration, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Justice, and U.S. Department of Defense.

R3c has the experience and expertise to support organizations large and small through various consulting and advisory services, such as:

  • On-demand advisory support for questions
  • Participating on client crisis management teams
  • Just-in-Time, scenario-based plan development (pandemic planning)
  • Daily intelligence / analysis reports
  • Statistical modeling of the virus behavior
  • Location, country, regional forecasts
  • Crisis communications support
  • Employee communications support
  • Leadership education to support employees
  • Employee / individual education on coping with changes
  • Counseling for individuals and families (telephonic)
  • Technology based counseling and information support (Artificial Intelligence smartphone app)

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum (R3c) is a global leader in disruptive event management. Annually, the company responds to more than 18,000 disruptive events in the workplace, with an average of 1,500 per month. Some notable events that R3 Continuum has provided immediate and ongoing support in the wake of are: September 11; the Las Vegas shooting; Hurricanes Katrina, Andrew, Harvey, Maria, Irma, Sandy and Florence; the Japan Tohoku earthquake and tsunami; the Boston Marathon bombing; the 2017 California wildfires and many other relatively smaller scale disruptions in the workplace (e.g., mass layoffs, rioting, death of an employee, power abuse by leadership, catastrophic injury, etc.). R3c has the ability to provide support all levels of an organization, simultaneously and at scale to promote workplace wellbeing and performance in the face of an ever-changing and often unpredictable world. Learn more at www.R3c.com.

Media Contact:
Jamie Gassmann
Director of Marketing
952-641-0636
Jamie.gassmann@R3c.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
