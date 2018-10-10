R3 Continuum Welcomes Crisis Preparedness Industry Leader Hart Brown

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3), a leader in providing comprehensive workplace violence preparedness and training, post-crisis response, threat of violence consultation, and strategic crisis leadership, announced today the addition of Hart Brown to their leadership team. Mr. Brown will join R3 in the role of Senior Vice President and will be overseeing the strategic direction of service delivery to the specialty insurance industry.



Brown is a well-known industry expert in the crisis preparedness space, with over 20 years in both the public and private sector. He has provided crisis and risk management services across 50 countries, to events as large as the World Cup, and helped manage one of the largest bankruptcies in US history. He was also involved in providing crisis intervention during one of our country’s largest mass shootings. Prior to joining R3, Brown was the COO of Firestorm Solutions, where he led the development and growth of key practices along with managing the acquisition and integration strategy.

Bruce Blythe, Founder and owner of R3, and George Vergolias, Medical Director, have worked closely with Brown for a number of years. “We are thrilled to expand our service offering to our valued clients with the addition of Hart to the R3 roster. Hart’s expertise is a perfect complement to our existing team,” said Bruce Blythe.

When asked why R3, Hart responded, "R3 is an industry and market leader with a great history and a dedicated team. Mitigating the impacts of crisis has always been a major focus for me and I look forward to the opportunity to provide the customized solutions that organizations need to ensure they are ready, able to respond and equipped to recover from a range of disruptive events."

Previously to his role at Firestorm, Brown served as a Senior Vice President for HUB International, where he supported hundreds of critical events each year and was responsible for organizational resilience and specialty consulting practices. In addition, he has worked for the Department of Justice, Department of Defense, and the Department of State.

An internationally recognized thought leader, Brown has been featured in magazines, newspapers, and journals and regularly delivers keynote presentations. He holds designations as a Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS), Certified Organizational Resilience Professional (CORP), Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), and Loss Prevention Qualified (LPQ).

Brown has a Bachelor of Science degree in Radiological Health Engineering (Nuclear Engineering and Medicine), and a Master of Science degree in Safety Engineering. In addition, he has completed the FBI Academy-based Domestic Security Executive Academy (DSEA) program, geared towards chief security officers and FBI field executives.

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum (R3) is the only behavioral health consultant providing custom assessment, assistance, and support solutions for organizations and their employees – ensuring they remain protected, effective, and resilient amid unpredictable and increasing threats.

