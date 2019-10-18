R3 Printing Names Paul Sieradzki President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Printing, Inc. today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed R3 Printing's co-founder Paul Sieradzki as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company. Daniel Downs, R3 Printing's co-founder, has stepped down from his role as President.

This leadership appointment is effective immediately and follows the decision by Daniel Downs to step down as President and resign as a director of the company. Daniel has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities.

"It has been an honor to serve as the President of R3 Printing, Inc. since co-founding the company and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished," said Downs. "Under Paul's leadership the company will undoubtedly grow and flourish."

"I know that I speak for everyone at R3 Printing in thanking Dan for his leadership and dedication to the company. We are grateful to have had Dan as the co-founder and President of R3 Printing. His business development initiatives have been invaluable to the company," said Sieradzki. "I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company. R3 Printing will continue to develop the R3 Printer, a key additive manufacturing technology for enabling mass customization at prices that can compete with mass production."

About R3 Printing:

R3 Printing is a New York-based additive manufacturing and industrial automation company developing technology that enables scale in the rapidly-expanding on-demand manufacturing sector.

