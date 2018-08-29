Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

R3HAB Launches Interactive Album for the Wave on Beat Fever to Coincide with Album Release on All Music Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:01am CEST

International Producer + DJ leverages Mobile Music App to bring music to life

Beat Fever, a mobile music app with over 8.7 million music fans, is launching an Interactive Album for “The Wave” from International Producer and DJ, R3HAB. Launched on Friday, August 24, 2018, the Interactive Album hit the same day as the regular album release on all music platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005063/en/

R3HAB Launches Interactive Album for the Wave on Beat Fever to Coincide with Album Release on All Mu ...

R3HAB Launches Interactive Album for the Wave on Beat Fever to Coincide with Album Release on All Music Platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Interactive Album is an immersive experience combining album artwork, thoughts by R3HAB on making of “The Wave”, and clips of several song clips featured for game play.

“Music is emotional and you feel it! That’s why I want to do something special with my new album,” said R3HAB. “Launching The Wave as an interactive album lets music fans interact with the music. You feel like you’re playing an instrument, like you’re part of the song! Not just a listener.”

Music fans enter “The Wave” Interactive Album and tap to the beat of the song clips to complete challenges. At the end of each play, there’s a prompt to listen to the full song on Apple Music or Spotify.

Since launching on Friday, the track “Rumors” with Sofia Carson from “The Wave” has been added to high rotation on Disney National Radio in the US and garnered Top 15 placements in major Spotify & Apple Playlists around the world.

The Interactive Album for R3HAB’s “The Wave” is available now at BeatFever.com/R3HAB.

Launched last year, Beat Fever has amassed millions of music fans from over 150 countries, and driven tens of millions of clicks out to music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Packed with hundreds of licensed hits from “Despacito” to “Super Bass,” Beat Fever is introducing all genres of music to the next generation of music fans by making it interactive.

Beat Fever is available for iOS via iTunes and for Android via Google Play.

About Beat Fever

Working alongside artists, managers, PR firms and labels, Beat Fever is committed to connecting artists and music fans like never before by making music interactive, driving music discovery and fostering a global music community.

Since launching in August 2017, Beat Fever has amassed over 8.7 million users.

For more information on leveraging the Beat Fever Music Marketing Platform, please contact Seth@BeatFever.com.

Social Media Channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beatfever/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beatfever/

###


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Signs MOU with Dongfang Electric and Sichuan Provincial Investment Group on a State-of-the-Art Natural-Gas-Fired Power Generation Facility
AQ
11:37aGLOBAL MOBILE ROBOT PLATFORMS MARKET : Strategic Assessment of Evolving Technology, Trends and Next Generation Industry Analysis by 2023: Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe like Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023 Along with Top Key Players like Amazon Robotics, Universal Robots, Panasonic, Robotnik
AQ
11:37aSUBEX : Florence, Arizona partners with Subex to cyber-secure critical infrastructure
PU
11:36aCANON : Central and North Africa Partners With Dubai Cares to Host a Fundraising Event
BU
11:34aSteelmaker Voestalpine defies Trump's tariffs with production shift
RE
11:32aSINOTRUK HONG KONG : Resignation of executive director, member of executive committee and strategy an...
PU
11:32aBLUECHIIP : signs three-year $A15M supply deal with Labcon
PU
11:32aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form - 2018 Interim Report​
PU
11:32aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form - 2018 Interim Report ​​​ ​
PU
11:32aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-29082018-00054
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO stands by global ambitions
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5PORR AG : PORR AG: Solid first half-year 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.