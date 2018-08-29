R3HAB Launches Interactive Album for the Wave on Beat Fever to Coincide with Album Release on All Music Platforms

International Producer + DJ leverages Mobile Music App to bring music to life

Beat Fever, a mobile music app with over 8.7 million music fans, is launching an Interactive Album for “The Wave” from International Producer and DJ, R3HAB. Launched on Friday, August 24, 2018, the Interactive Album hit the same day as the regular album release on all music platforms.

The Interactive Album is an immersive experience combining album artwork, thoughts by R3HAB on making of “The Wave”, and clips of several song clips featured for game play.

“Music is emotional and you feel it! That’s why I want to do something special with my new album,” said R3HAB. “Launching The Wave as an interactive album lets music fans interact with the music. You feel like you’re playing an instrument, like you’re part of the song! Not just a listener.”

Music fans enter “The Wave” Interactive Album and tap to the beat of the song clips to complete challenges. At the end of each play, there’s a prompt to listen to the full song on Apple Music or Spotify.

Since launching on Friday, the track “Rumors” with Sofia Carson from “The Wave” has been added to high rotation on Disney National Radio in the US and garnered Top 15 placements in major Spotify & Apple Playlists around the world.

The Interactive Album for R3HAB’s “The Wave” is available now at BeatFever.com/R3HAB.

Launched last year, Beat Fever has amassed millions of music fans from over 150 countries, and driven tens of millions of clicks out to music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Packed with hundreds of licensed hits from “Despacito” to “Super Bass,” Beat Fever is introducing all genres of music to the next generation of music fans by making it interactive.

Beat Fever is available for iOS via iTunes and for Android via Google Play.

About Beat Fever

Working alongside artists, managers, PR firms and labels, Beat Fever is committed to connecting artists and music fans like never before by making music interactive, driving music discovery and fostering a global music community.

Since launching in August 2017, Beat Fever has amassed over 8.7 million users.

For more information on leveraging the Beat Fever Music Marketing Platform, please contact Seth@BeatFever.com.

