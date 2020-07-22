Log in
RAADR, Inc. : Announces Submission of newly re-designed parenting application on Apple IOS platform

07/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PHOENIX, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announces its submission of its newly re-designed parent monitoring application to the Apple IOS platform. The submission was made on July 13th, 2020 and the company is currently waiting for approval from Apple.

"We are really excited about the pending re-design and expect our user base to love the new updates," says RAADR CTO Bishop Morley. Morley went on to say, "The updates will allow users to comfortably navigate through the app with a more streamline UX (User experience )."

RAADR CEO Jacob DiMartino says, "The updates are beyond amazing! It is like a brand new app. Our parenting application now has more capabilities and functionality than ever! These updates will effect the way parents interact with their children online social behaviors. The updates include multiple benefits for parents and administrators to reduce and or catch cyber bullying in its tracks. The whole goal is to reduce the amount of cyber bullying online, at school and at home for our users."

About RAADR, Inc.:

RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that their children have a layer of safety from bullying and predatory behavior.

By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms containing inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that their child is safe from bullying or being subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Because RAADR© constantly monitors social profiles for threatening activity and language without the parent having to read every update or message, it offers peace of mind to the parents, without requiring continuous monitoring by hand. This also offers a layer of privacy for the students since parents don't need to comb through their posts and read every one.

RAADR© enables parents to maintain a level of trust with their children while knowing that they are safe from bullying. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, correct erroneous postings and safeguard children from online bullying. The Company's core focus is building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.

Contact:
Jacob Dimartino
602-501-3836
jacob.d@raadr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raadr-inc-announces-submission-of-newly-re-designed-parenting-application-on-apple-ios-platform-301097418.html

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
