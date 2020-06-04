Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RAADR, Inc. : Launches New 2.0 Version Of Website Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

PHOENIX, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, introduces their latest website update, version 2.0, at RAADR.com.

RAADR© has improved their company's main website to better serve its clientele. The new design adds a more cohesive brand identity and a user friendly layout. This modification in aesthetics and design is to coincide with an eventual RAADR© application 2.0 update for both the Android and Apple iOS platforms which is to be released by the end of Q3.

The website leads visitors into a clear understanding of how the RAADR© platform and services function. The new look incorporates animated screenshots of the forthcoming app update and highlights many of its impressive features. CEO Jacob DiMartino says " Our new look and new features to the website and mobile application will play a substantial part of our user base growth over the next 12 months."

The new RAADR© website redesign is modern, uncluttered, and responsive on mobile devices. The improved RAADR.com allows already registered users to login to a private account dashboard while allowing new visitors to sign up for their services. The company offers a 1 week free trial of their platform.

Lastly, the new website 2.0 model displays all RAADR© company information including investor relations, financials, SEC filings, past press releases, social media accounts, a daily anti-bullying blog, and corporate contact information.

About RAADR, Inc.:

RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that their children have a layer of safety from bullying and predatory behavior.

By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms contain inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that their child is safe from bullying or being subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Because RAADR© constantly monitors social profiles for threatening activity and language without the parent having to read every update or message, it offers peace of mind to the parents, without requiring continuous monitoring by hand. This also offers a layer of privacy for the students since parents don't need to comb through their posts and read every one.

RAADR© enables parents to maintain a level of trust with their children while knowing that they are safe from bullying. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, correct erroneous postings and safeguard children from online bullying. The Company's core focus is building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.

Contact:
Jacob Dimartino
602-501-3836
jacob.d@raadr.com

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.

Related Links
https://www.raadr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raadr-inc-launches-new-2-0-version-of-website-platform-301070908.html

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pOil Prices Slip After OPEC Disagreement
DJ
12:21pVálogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.05.28-06.03.)
PU
12:21pAEGION CORP : oration to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
AQ
12:21pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:20pMESA LABORATORIES INC /CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Vegetable Protein Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 4 Billion | SpendEdge
BU
12:18pSUPERPEDESTRIAN : Launches LINK, Expanding Into Shared E-Scooter Operations
BU
12:18pAward–Winning Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch Opens for 2020 Season on June 7
BU
12:16pASOS : and its third-party brand suppliers – Covid-19 update
PU
12:16pASRT Survey Assesses Radiation Therapy Staffing Rates
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group