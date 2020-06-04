RAADR, Inc. : Launches New 2.0 Version Of Website Platform

PHOENIX, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, introduces their latest website update, version 2.0, at RAADR.com.

RAADR© has improved their company's main website to better serve its clientele. The new design adds a more cohesive brand identity and a user friendly layout. This modification in aesthetics and design is to coincide with an eventual RAADR© application 2.0 update for both the Android and Apple iOS platforms which is to be released by the end of Q3.

The website leads visitors into a clear understanding of how the RAADR© platform and services function. The new look incorporates animated screenshots of the forthcoming app update and highlights many of its impressive features. CEO Jacob DiMartino says " Our new look and new features to the website and mobile application will play a substantial part of our user base growth over the next 12 months."

The new RAADR© website redesign is modern, uncluttered, and responsive on mobile devices. The improved RAADR.com allows already registered users to login to a private account dashboard while allowing new visitors to sign up for their services. The company offers a 1 week free trial of their platform.

Lastly, the new website 2.0 model displays all RAADR© company information including investor relations, financials, SEC filings, past press releases, social media accounts, a daily anti-bullying blog, and corporate contact information.

About RAADR, Inc.:

RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that their children have a layer of safety from bullying and predatory behavior.

By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms contain inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that their child is safe from bullying or being subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Because RAADR© constantly monitors social profiles for threatening activity and language without the parent having to read every update or message, it offers peace of mind to the parents, without requiring continuous monitoring by hand. This also offers a layer of privacy for the students since parents don't need to comb through their posts and read every one.

RAADR© enables parents to maintain a level of trust with their children while knowing that they are safe from bullying. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, correct erroneous postings and safeguard children from online bullying. The Company's core focus is building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.

