RACE Engineering Joins The Arcticom Group to Enhance Industrial Refrigeration Services and Installations Across a Growing, Nationwide Network

The Arcticom Group (TAG), a leading provider in the U.S. of commercial refrigeration and HVAC services, today announced it has acquired RACE Engineering, a Southern California-based industrial refrigeration and HVAC installation and service company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. RACE Engineering is The Arcticom Group’s first acquisition which is predominantly focused on industrial applications like: distribution center cold storage, food production environments, medical pharmaceutical, cold storage, ice production, blast freezing and a multitude of other specialty medium and large-scale systems.

“RACE Engineering, led by founder Gary Lawson, has a 40+ year history of delivering high quality projects featuring intelligent solutions in all parts of the western-US,” noted Jim Pape, CEO of The Arcticom Group. “RACE’s synergies with our current coverage area and our shared customers presents a unique opportunity to elevate our value proposition to our existing customers.”

Through its network of HVACR companies, TAG provides a wide variety of commercial refrigeration services including preventative maintenance, repair, installation, renovation, new system engineering and design, energy optimization and refrigerant management programs.

“It really is a perfect match between RACE and TAG. TAG brings RACE the infrastructure and tools to support the growth we have long hoped to leverage with our long-standing list of loyal customers. We’re thrilled to be part of the Arcticom Group,” said Gary Lawson, president of RACE Engineering. “We look forward to collaborating on new projects and expanding our areas of expertise through our knowledge of industrial refrigeration and HVAC.”

About The Arcticom Group

The Arcticom Group (TAG) is a leading U.S.-based commercial and industrial refrigeration company that provides HVACR service/maintenance across the Western United States and installation services throughout North America. TAG is committed to providing the highest quality and customer experience for the design, installation and maintenance of refrigeration and HVAC systems, typically for customers where refrigeration is mission critical. For more information, visit www.thearcticomgroup.com.

