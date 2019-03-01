RAE Regulatory Authority for Energy : 01.03.2019 Summary of the responses received during the final consulτation of the desfa tariff regulation in the context of its harmonisation with the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2017/460 More...

This document summarises the topics addressed by the participants to the final consultation of the DESFA Tariff Regulation according to Article 26(3) of Regulation (EU) 2017/460 (hereinafter referred to as Regulation EU TAR or EU NC TAR).

The listing excludes the letters of participants that have claimed for confidentiality. The summary however has taken into account the comments of the participants wishing to preserve their anonymity.

The summary is provided both in Greek and in English.

General information on the consultation

The consultation took place between 11 October 2018 and 31 January 2019 pursuant to Articles 26,27 and 30of EU TAR.

Objectives of the consultation

The consultation aimed to the collection of the views of interested parties regarding the amendment of the existing Pricing Regulation as proposed by DESFA and the assistance of RAE in the:

· · Evaluation of the TSO's proposal in accordance with the provisions and criteria of EU TAR. · · Assessment of the impact that the proposed amendments may have on current and future Shippers.

Reponses to the consultation

8responses were received:

· · 1 from the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece. · · 6 from gas suppliers and distribution companies currently active or potentially interested in becoming active in the Greek gas market. Three participants are also power producers either directly or through subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

Trends observed in the replies

Without prejudice to the in-depth analysis of the replies, we observe the following overall trends:

1)Non-transmission services and tariffs

The proposed Regulation introduces a definition for non-transmission services as follows 'Non-transmission services: are the odorization service of natural gas that is offtaken from Users in the Exit Points of Distribution Networks, the metrology services, the certification of welding operators for PE pipes and the services related to the staff training of other companies. It shall be noted that the capital expenditures related to the abovementioned services are included in the Regulated Asset Base of Transmission Services as this is defined in Article 4.' According to a comment received, the pricing methodology for these services is not included in the DESFA Proposal for Amendment. The tariff methodology for these services was provided in a separate document that was made available with the remaining consultation documents.

2) Choice of a reference price methodology (RPM)

Most participants commented on the RPM and the proposed clustering of all ESFA Exit Points into a single Exit Point. Note that according to the existing tariff methodology, Exit Points are clustered in 3 zones (South, North and North East). Shippers delivering natural gas at Exit Points in the North and North East clusters enjoy a lower tariff than shippers delivering gas to the Southern Exit Points.

Comments on the proposed methodology and the clustering of Exit Points into a single cluster

A number of participants active in Northern Greece commented that they consider the new methodology as not being cost reflective, since the tariffs they will be facing will be the same as the tariffs charged to shippers using Exit Points in southern Greece despite the fact that they (Gas Shippers in the North and North East Greece) ship gas along smaller distances (close to the Bulgarian and Turkish IPs) They request that the existing approach (3 clusters: South Zone, North Zone and North-East Zone) be maintained.

The Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (FING) pointed out that according to their preliminary estimations, the application of the proposed clustering will burden industrial customers of Northern Greece (located in the current North Zone) by at least 1%. In their example, an industrial plant consuming 18GWh per year and currently being charged for natural gas with around 25 €/MWh will instead get charged with 25.3 €/MWh as a result of the proposed Tariff Regulation (total annual cost increase by 6.000 €). The corresponding additional annual cost for an industrial customer established in the North-East Zone was estimated to be of the order of € 5,000. FING argues that the annual cost for an industrial customer established in the South Zone (charged more with the current tariff regulation) will be now reduced by at least € 10,000.

On the contrary, participants active in the Southern of Greece and one potential supplier welcomed the proposal as they consider that it simplifies the existing approach and it is non-discriminatory. One participant (gas supplier and power producer) noted that the postage stamp approach has been applied in many European countries, so as to ensure equal treatment of the final consumers. They further argue that the topology of interconnection points is established based on the needs of the State (given the location of interconnectors in the upstream) and that the Development Plan of the Transmission System Operator is realised taking into account that such kind of projects (transmission pipeline running through Greece) provide a service to the general public and are of major national importance. They further note that according to the existing Network Code the location of a consumption point is taken into account for the development of transmission branches (and the consumer bears the additional cost if the project does not meet certain economic criteria). The respondent concludes that charging shippers (and consumers) according to their distance from IPs could also be interpreted as a double charge.

An additional important argument for the introduction of a single charge for all Exit Points, brought forward by the same participant, is related to the operation of the electricity market and, in particular, to the Day Ahead Market established by RAE's Decision No. 1116/2018. RAE's decision becomes applicable on 1 January 2020 (i.e. before the DESFA proposed regulation is applied). It foresees that all losses of the electricity transmission network will be charged to the electricity suppliers. Currently, system losses costs are borne by producers so that there is a balance of charges between the generation plants located in the North face and those located in the South. The participant stresses that in order to preserve the competitiveness between power plants located in the north and those in the south (which in fact are mostly new power plants that have not depreciated their capital costs and were purposely built in the south of Greece to enhance the stability of the electricity system), gas transmission charges should be equalised regardless of the Exit Point location.

Comments on the transmission revenue split

In the proposed Reference Price Methodology, the breakdown between the revenue from capacity-based transmission tariffs at all entry points and the revenue from capacity-based transmission tariffs at all exit points is 50/50. Participants to the consultation requested that the current split (20

/80

) be maintained.

Comments on the abolishment of the commodity-based charge for the recovery of the transmission revenue

Capacity-commodity split of the transmission services revenue according to the proposed Reference Price Methodology is 100/0. Participants requested that the existing scheme which provides for:

(a) a recovery of the transmission system required revenue from both commodity and capacity charges

(b) a discount in case that the reserved capacity is not used in full,

be maintained.

Commodity based complementary revenue recovery charge

The proposed Tariff Regulation foresees a commodity based complementary revenue recovery charge to be imposed upon shippers delivering at Exit Points. This complementary recovery charge is due to the so called Old Recoverable Difference of the period 2007-2016, accumulated due to the substantial reduction of demand. One shipper asks whether an assessment of the cost-reflectivity and its impact on cross-subsidisation between interconnection points and points other than interconnection points has been carried out by the Regulator.

Recovery of part of the Required Revenue of the LNG Terminal through Transmission Exit Tariffs

Pursuant to the provision of paragraph 3 of Article 88 of Law 4001/2011, a percentage of the Required Revenue of the LNG Service (LNG Facility Dispersion Percentage: SocLNG) may be added to the Required Revenue of the Transmission Service and be recovered through the Transmission Tariff. A participant questions whether the Required Revenue due to the LNG service should be levied upon shippers as a transmission tariff and whether it should be recovered through a non-transmission tariff.

A participant further argues that the Revythoussa LNG facility serves the commercial interests of specific Users and, thus, it is not reasonable that the cost be borne by all Users. The participant further notes that LNG does not have a competitive cost for electricity generation (which currently accounts for 60-70% of the country's gas consumption) so that this cost will predominantly be borne by gas producers.

3) Adjustments of tariffs at Entry Points from and Exit Points to storage facilities and at Entry Points from LNG facilities

The proposed tariff regulation foresees a discount at the Agia Triada Entry Point and the equalisation of the sum of the regasification Tariff in Revythoussa and the tariff of the Agia Triada Entry Point to the tariff of the other two Entry Points of the Transmission System. Participants to the consultation welcomed the proposal.

One participant notes that the additional capacity to be added by TAP, IGB and the LNG facility in Alexandroupolis, when built, will reduce the utilisation of the Revythoussa terminal. The participant proposes that DESFA and RAE consider making the terminal more attractive by (further) reducing the LNG gasification and Entry Point tariff.

4) Level of multipliers - Consultation on multipliers

The proposed Regulation (Article 13) outlines the methodology for the calculation of multipliers. Participants to the consultation requested that RAE proceeds to a further consultation on the multipliers (the levels of the multipliers were not available at the time of the final consultation).

Participants stress that DESFA S.A. and RAE should take into particular consideration the specificities of the LNG global market and the bundled product on offer at the Revythoussa LNG terminal so that the multipliers related to short term contracts do not create a barrier to entry and utilisation of the terminal.

5) Adjustment of Old Recoverable Difference - Cost of Debt

The proposed Tariff Regulation (Article 19B, par. 2) states that

'The Old Recoverable Difference at the end of each Year (n) is defined as the adjusted difference of the relevant amount at the end of Year (n-1) minus:

a) the recovered amount during Year (n) according to paragraph 4 of present article and b) the possible part of positive Recoverable Difference (overrecovery) of Year (n) that is subtracted according to paragraph 3 of the present article.

The adjustment of the above difference is conducted with the weighted average debt cost of the Operator of Year (n), as this is taken into consideration for each Regulatory Period and takes a value between zero and five percent (5%).'

A participant has commented that a lower value (the Consumer Price Index of year n-2) may be more suitable than the proposed 5%. The participant also proposed that in all cases the percentage should be reduced by the respective taxation index.