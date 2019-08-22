Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RAF Sees GA-ASI Demo of New Protector Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Demonstration Highlights CGCS, P3E, Mission Intel Station and Certifiability

On August 16th, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) gave a flight demonstration to Royal Air Force (RAF) senior leadership and RAF Reaper operators, as well as guests from the U.S. Marine Corp. and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The flight showcased MQ-9B SkyGuardian – GA-ASI’s development RPA that the RAF’s new Protector RG Mk1 is based upon – and several of its revolutionary capabilities, including the new Certifiable Ground Control Station (CGCS), automatic takeoff, landing and taxi over SATCOM, Portable Pre/Post-Flight Equipment (P3E) and the Mission Intelligence Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005728/en/

“This flight demonstrated the full global expeditionary capabilities that the Protector will have when it joins the RAF fleet,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI.

“This flight demonstrated the full global expeditionary capabilities that the Protector will have when it joins the RAF fleet,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI.

“This demonstration was a complete success and has really built our anticipation and excitement about our new Protector RPA to a whole new level,” said RAF Group Captain Lyndon Jones, Protector RG Mk1 Programme Director. “We witnessed some exciting technologies as part of the demonstration and we’re looking forward to incorporating these innovations into our fleet when we begin taking delivery of Protector in the early 2020s.”

The flight originated from Yuma Army Airfield in Arizona where GA-ASI crews flew SkyGuardian to Nevada and required no forward-deployed aircrew or Ground Control Station (GCS). The flight received FAA clearance to fly without a chase plane, and landed using Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability (ATLC) via SATCOM data link. It then taxied while still under satellite control from Yuma, before being turned over to GA-ASI’s Portable Pre/Post-Flight Equipment (P3E). P3E is a laptop that allows a forward-deployed maintainer to use automated pre-flight checklists to reduce pre-flight times by up to 50 percent. This capability reduces the airlift requirements by eliminating the need for a forward-deployed GCS.

“This flight demonstrated the full global expeditionary capabilities that the Protector will have when it joins the RAF fleet,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI. “In addition to RAF’s mission sets, the aircraft’s ability to fly seamlessly in civil airspace will allow it to support domestic emergencies such as fire, flood, and security related missions.”

GA-ASI’s Mission Intelligence Station provides a suite of intelligence products generated by the aircraft, including the System for the Tactical Archival, Retrieval and Exploitation (STARE). Network enabled, the Intel Station allows for the rapid assessment and sharing of imagery by the Intelligence specialist assigned to the mission.

Hi-resolution images of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian are available to qualified media outlets from the GA-ASI media contact list.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With nearly six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Predator and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pOil prices eke out small gains ahead of Fed Chair speech
RE
09:35pARHT MEDIA : Completes First Tranche of Private Placement Raising $1.9 Million
AQ
09:34pPIONEER RESOURCES (ASX : PIO) Drilling Advancing with First Three Holes Intersecting Pegmatite Down Dip of Spodumene Outcrop
AQ
09:33pBORAL : agrees to sell Midland Brick in line with strategy
PU
09:33pSUPERIOR OF : BAMKO® Named One of the Best Places...
PU
09:28pLG ELECTRONICS : Makes connecting to smart home appliances even more convenient with new voice capable app
PU
09:23pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change in Substantial Holding – BlackRock Group
PU
09:18pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Cleansing Statement
PU
09:18pSEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL : to Issue Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 29, 2019
PU
09:10pVCREDIT : 1H19 Recorded Significant Revenue Growth 46.4%, Successfully Transformed into a Pure Online Consumer Finance Service Provider
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
2Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
3Budget spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrades at risk - sources
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RES..
5VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC : VIGIL HEALTH : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group