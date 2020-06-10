DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAG-Stiftung / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

RAG-Stiftung: RAG-Stiftung launches an offering of new bonds exchangeable into shares of Evonik Industries AG and invites bondholders to submit offers to sell any and all of the outstanding exchangeable bonds due 2021 (ISIN: DE000A14J3R2)



10-Jun-2020 / 07:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Essen, 10 June 2020. RAG-Stiftung (the "Issuer") holds approximately 58.9% of in total 466,000,000 no-par value registered shares (ISIN: DE000EVNK013) of Evonik Industries AG (the "Shares"). RAG-Stiftung has issued four bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary registered shares of Evonik Industries AG of which three are currently outstanding (ISIN: DE000A14J3R2, DE000A2BPE24 and DE000A2LQRA1).

Today, the board of management of the Issuer decided on the concurrent launch of the following transactions:

- The offering of new senior and unsecured bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary registered shares of Evonik Industries AG in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million, maturing in June 2026 (the "New Bonds"):

It is intended that an application will be made for the New Bonds to be admitted to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The New Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors outside the United States of America (the "United States") in reliance on Regulation S (Category 1) under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended, as well as outside of Australia, South Africa, Japan and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the New Bonds would be prohibited by applicable law. In Canada, the offering will only be made to institutional investors who are both an accredited investor and a Canadian permitted client in Ontario, Québec, British Columbia or Alberta.

- The invitation to holders of the outstanding non-interest bearing senior, unsecured exchangeable bonds due 2021 (ISIN: DE000A14J3R2) in an outstanding aggregate principal amount of EUR 450 million (the "Outstanding Bonds") to sell any and all Outstanding Bonds for cash (the "Invitation to Sell")

Concurrently with the New Bonds offering, the Issuer announces an invitation to holders of the Outstanding Bonds that are outside the United States and to whom the Invitation to Sell may otherwise be lawfully made to sell any and all of their Outstanding Bonds for purchase at the Issuer's sole and absolute discretion for cash.

As at 5:30 p.m. CEST on 9 June 2020, EUR 450 million of the initially issued EUR 500 million in aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding Bonds remained outstanding.

The fixed purchase price per EUR 100,000 principal amount of the Outstanding Bonds will be EUR 100,000.

The Issuer will use the net proceeds of the offering of the New Bonds to finance the concurrent repurchase of Outstanding Bonds and to increase its existing financial assets in line with the Issuer's investment strategy.

Contact/notifying person:

Dr Hans-Georg Heesen

Chief Legal Adviser

RAG-Stiftung

Im Welterbe 10

45141 Essen

Fon +49 (0) 201 378 3350

Fax +49 (0) 201 378 3400

Email Hans-Georg.Heesen@rag-stiftung.de

Disclaimer:

