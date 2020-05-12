RAJANT AND HITACHI ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF AUTONOMOUS HAULING SYSTEM IN AUSTRALIAN COAL MINE

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia are improving operational safety and productivity through the use of autonomous haulage systems in an Australian coal mine. Hitachi selected Rajant Kinetic Mesh because it is the only industrial wireless network enabling vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, which allows autonomous vehicles to talk directly to each other, providing enhanced coverage and reliability.

“Rajant is a Hitachi central wireless network partner for the mining industry when it comes to automation,” according to Hitachi’s Greg Smith: General Manager AHS Business Unit, Australia. “Deployed in 200 of the largest mines globally, Rajant has the network Hitachi relies on for our autonomous haulage systems, significantly reducing human exposure to safety hazards in mining’s hostile environments.”

“We have more than a dozen autonomous vehicle partners today, and that list is growing continuously,” shares Robert Schena, CEO of Rajant. “In our Australian coal mine deployment with Hitachi, there are currently six autonomous haul trucks in production, scaling to over 45 during 2020/21, with Rajant. The mine’s existing Rajant wireless network deployed across a vast number of mobile and fixed infrastructure easily met the requirements to support and enable Hitachi’s Autonomous operations. Additionally, Hitachi systems can be retrofitted onto existing vehicles expanding their scope and market significantly.”

Distinct to Rajant Kinetic Mesh is the proprietary InstaMesh® networking software protocol, which dynamically optimizes Kinetic Mesh performance as network characteristics change, without the need for a controller node or human intervention. Mobile nodes can communicate directly with each other to enable V2V communications between both manned and unmanned vehicles.

In closing, Greg Smith adds, “Hitachi has experienced and witnessed that Rajant networks dynamically adapt to evolving conditions and make multiple connections over multiple frequencies per node for continuous, mobile connectivity. This level of mission-critical reliability is a mandate for V2V and particularly for autonomy.”

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCA) have been providing mining, construction, and quarry clients in Australia with quality machinery and after-sales support solutions for decades. The brand supplies an extensive range of Hitachi and Bell products, associated parts and services through our 23 company-owned branches, which are nationally accessible 24/7 via 1300 HITACHI (1300 448 224) or by email 1300hitachi@hcma.com.au. In-house finance options are also available through Marubeni Equipment Finance who provide both competitive and customisable solutions. Above all, the health and safety of employees and customers takes priority at HCA.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

