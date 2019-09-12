Log in
RAJANT AND VELODYNE DEMONSTRATE LIDAR OVER CYBER SECURE WIRELESS AT IAA FRANKFURT, KEY COMPONENTS IN THE MODERN TRANSPORTATION AND INDUSTRIAL ECO-SYSTEM

09/12/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks and Velodyne Lidar, Inc., a market leader in lidar technology, are demonstrating the simplicity of viewing and managing lidar data remotely. Both companies will be in Hall 8.0, Booth A13 at IAA 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany, which begins today.

Velodyne Lidar provides high-resolution, long-range lidar for ADAS and autonomous applications. V2V and V2X communication of lidar and fused data is a key component for dynamic updating of traffic and infrastructure information to enable envisioned Smart City applications. Rajant will also be previewing their crypto solution, code-named Wolverine, designed for the military and adapted for commercial applications, along with their wireless V2X technology for last-mile autonomous applications like test tracks.

The Wolverine solution is a fully programmable, multi-chip design, built with programmable flexibility, which provides the ability to add new algorithms in the future and is designed to meet stringent NSA certification requirements. Wolverine contains advanced encryption and authentication algorithms using a fail-safe design to provide design flexibility for multiple IoT applications.

Test tracks, which are used for new vehicle testing, provide many challenges for traditional communication technologies with their winding roads covering vast areas with a limited line of sight. Vehicle monitoring requires significant bi-directional throughput, which neither LTE nor Wi-Fi can provide. Enter Rajant’s V2X based Kinetic Mesh technology that is used by AB Dynamics, a global leader in automotive test systems and ASI, a global leader in vendor-independent vehicle automation systems.

Rajant capabilities enable the creation of secure mesh networks while providing high throughput data transfer between multiple vehicles. This offers greatly improved reliability over standard WLAN technology, making it ideal for vehicle testing. AB Dynamics has adopted this technology for Euro NCAP Autonomous Emergency Braking testing and driverless vehicle testing. It provides low latency data transfer between multiple vehicles or to their Ground Traffic Control system, which is a solution for future vehicle testing that monitors, commands, and coordinates proving ground testing.

“Rajant has been designing and deploying sub-millisecond V2X systems since our creation post 9/11 and supporting technologies, such as lidar, in a mobile application. It is what we do best,” says Robert Schena, Rajant CEO and co-founder. “Combine that with our advanced Wolverine crypto chip to secure car communications and automotive manufacturers get a secure, reliable V2X communications network for autonomous applications.”

“Velodyne works closely with key players in the transportation and industrial eco-systems,” said Erich Smidt, Executive Director Europe. “Rajant is an innovative contributor to this environment, and we are very happy to work with them.”

####

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™ and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 50 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment 

Alice DiSanto
Rajant Corporation
914-582-8464
adisanto@rajant.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
