RAJANT'S GLOBALLY AVAILABLE EMERGENCY RESPONSE RAPID DEPLOYMENT KIT

03/25/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the COVID-19 worldwide health crisis, Rajant Corporation and its global distribution and integration partners have made immediately available a private wireless network for mobile field hospitals and pop-up, health treatment shelters. Rajant’s “Emergency Response Rapid Deployment Kit” is the connectivity solution for facility-strapped healthcare, running out of medical space and patient beds to care for the seriously ill, to expand operations. This wireless network Kit can also be applied to COVID-19 testing facilities as well as Small Business Administration (SBA) temporary loan centers in the United States.

Rajant Kinetic Mesh® wireless systems, using multi-radio, multi-frequency BreadCrumb® nodes, and Rajant’s patented InstaMesh® networking protocol, can be deployed in as little as 30-60 minutes. Supported by a global network of partners, who are trained on installing Rajant networks and have units on hand, hospitals around the world can have comprehensive coverage for triage care teams without delay. Whether an outdoor inflatable building or indoor conversion of a convention hall is required, Rajant’s network is architected for immediate ad hoc deployment virtually anywhere. And with any use case, Rajant is the only wireless network manufacturer with a certification from the U.S. government for its highest level of encryption to protect mission-critical data, video, and voice communications.

With Rajant’s Emergency Response Rapid Deployment Kit, remote emergency shelters will be enabled with vital:

  • Connectivity for VoIP telephones.
  • Computer connectivity for admissions, medical records, and prescriptions.
  • Providing connectivity for diagnostic imaging, like MRIs, X-Rays, and CT scans.
  • Tracking and locating equipment using AeroScout asset tags.
  • Private Wi-Fi for hospital personnel to connect tablets, laptops, and phones.

“Rajant Corporation’s inception came as a result of the 9/11 attacks, when mobile voice and data networks used by first responders were strained and malfunctioning. Ever since, we have made wireless network solutions keenly focused on critical communications. International healthcare is paramount, and Rajant with our 57-country sales channel has stepped in to do what is most needed for hospital expansion to function without disruption,” says Rajant CEO Robert Schena.

“Aiding our wonderful and selfless, frontline medical staff to do what they can to treat our most vulnerable populations is a top priority,” Schena continues. “Beyond this commercially available Kit, members of our hardware team are exploring how to utilize our 3D printers to make masks or respirators for donation. Rajant will continue to put our technology know-how toward helping others.”

 

####

  

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, agriculture, security, and more.  Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment 

Alice DiSanto
Rajant Corporation
914-582-8464
adisanto@rajant.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
