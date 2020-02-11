RAJANT SHOWCASING UPSTREAM OIL & GAS PROCESS OPTIMIZATION AT DUG BAKKEN & ROCKIES 2020

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is presenting its optimized upstream processes for onshore oil and gas. Rajant, along with distribution partner Tessco and integrator partner Winn-Marion, will demonstrate how Rajant is delivering fully mobile, mission-critical data, video, and voice communications O & G enterprises require in rugged and remote environments. Operational efficiency and profitability will be a key highlight of all three companies when they showcase during DUG Bakken and Rockies 2020 in Denver, Colorado, February 18th and 19th at the Colorado Convention Center, Booth 413.

Rajant’s multi-band, multi-radio network optimally overcomes interference in dense fracking operations, unleashing newfound economic viability for legacy oil and gas wells. Moreover, Rajant enables downhole pump control from a central command center by providing connectivity over hundreds to thousands of square miles to improve well production rates. Rajant’s proven use case for military and mining demonstrates the network can withstand the harshest oilfield climate conditions with environmentally sealed and ruggedized nodes, known as BreadCrumbs® running on patented InstaMesh® software. By supporting communication link redundancy and enabling networks with no single point of failure, Rajant ensures the uptime of mission-critical applications running across expansive oil and gas operations.

Products on display and recommended for sale via Rajant’s sales channel are the KM3, ES1, and DX2. The KM3 is intended for deployment inside pre-existing outdoor NEMA enclosures. Rajant’s ES1 BreadCrumb is an IP67 network device intended for use in IIoT applications and light-duty vehicles. If employing drones for sensing and monitoring, Rajant’s newest BreadCrumb, the DX2, may also be of interest. The DX2 is Rajant’s smallest and lightest BreadCrumb, forming a mesh network when used in conjunction with other Rajant models, which operate using proprietary InstaMesh protocol.

Al Rivero, PE, is Rajant’s Director of Sales for Oil and Gas, who will be on-hand during DUG, shared, "This is not the first show targeting the industry that Rajant has done with Tessco and Winn-Marion. Together, we are driving awareness about Rajant’s latest products aimed at the oil and gas segment and showing our delivery, distribution, and technology scale.”

####

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit tessco.com.

About Winn-Marion

The Winn-Marion Companies trace their roots back to 1972 and a Georgia Tech Chemical Engineer with a vision of solving customer problems utilizing emerging technology and the idea of there always being a better way. Over the years we've grown from our base in Denver, Colorado adding eleven offices throughout the Rocky Mountain region, and expanding into Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Winn-Marion proudly serves the industrial and semiconductor process markets with over 200 employees assisting our customers throughout the Rocky Mountain and Northeast regions of the USA.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com