Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RAK Petroleum : Workbook for How Changes in Economic Conditions Might Affect the Federal Budget, February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 03:03pm EST

This workbook allows users to define and analyze alternative economic scenarios by entering values for differences between four economic variables-productivity growth (in this workbook, the growth of total factor productivity, which is real output per unit of combined labor and capital services), labor force growth, interest rates, and inflation-and the values for those variables in Appendix B of The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2020 to 2030.

The workbook then applies the rules of thumb specified in How Changes in Economic Conditions Might Affect the Federal Budget: 2020 to 2030 to those values and provides estimates of how revenues, outlays, and deficits under the user-specified scenarios might differ from those in the agency's January 2020 baseline budget projections. The workbook also shows how economic indicators-including gross domestic product (GDP), real (inflation-adjusted) GDP, and interest rates-might respond under the user-specified scenarios.

The formulas underlying this workbook were created specifically for these interactive tables and are meant only to provide results that approximate those CBO would produce using its broad set of economic and budget models.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 20:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pTEXTRON : Bell Investor Update
PU
03:38pMOTORWEEK'S 2020 &LDQUO;BEST OF THE YEAR&RDQUO; : Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
GL
03:38pAM BEST : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Austral Resseguradora S.A. and Austral Seguradora S.A.
BU
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 6
DJ
03:37pBANTEK INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:37pCLEAREYE.AI : announces Miles Everson, Business Leader and Innovator, on its Board
PR
03:36pTO COUNTER HUAWEI, U.S. COULD TAKE 'CONTROLLING STAKE' IN ERICSSON, NOKIA : attorney general
RE
03:36pWeissLaw LLP Reminds CSS, HEMA, DLPH, and PRMW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:36pFriendFinder Pays Nothing for Termination of Class Action Lawsuit
BU
03:36pExchangeRight Fully Subscribes $99.95 Million Net-Leased DST Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
2ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
3DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
4ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group