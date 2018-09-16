Log in
RALLYE Strengthens Its Liquidity Through the Signing of a 500m Credit Facility Due June 30th, 2020

09/16/2018 | 04:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) has signed today a confirmed credit facility maturing June 30th, 2020 for an amount of €500m with five of its core banks: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, HSBC and Natixis, demonstrating their willingness to support Rallye on the long term.

This additional confirmed credit facility does not benefit from any pledge on Casino shares and comes on top of Rallye’s current liquidity.

Rallye confirms its confidence in the Group’s fundamentals and prospects.

In accordance with European Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016 with regard to the technical means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying the public disclosure of inside information, this press release was communicated to Rallye’s primary information provider on 16 September 2018 at 10.00 pm Paris time.


© Business Wire 2018
