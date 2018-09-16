RALLYE Strengthens Its Liquidity Through the Signing of a 500m Credit Facility Due June 30th, 2020

Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) has signed today a confirmed credit facility maturing June 30th, 2020 for an amount of €500m with five of its core banks: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, HSBC and Natixis, demonstrating their willingness to support Rallye on the long term.

This additional confirmed credit facility does not benefit from any pledge on Casino shares and comes on top of Rallye’s current liquidity.

Rallye confirms its confidence in the Group’s fundamentals and prospects.

