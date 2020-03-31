Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SHIPMENT OF QUICKSTRIP™ NUTRACEUTICAL PRODUCTS 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (“RDT” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that RDT has completed its first shipment of QuickStrip™ nutraceutical products to Peter Pan Brands. The QuickStrip™ nutraceutical product line will be distributed by Peter Pan Brands and sold across Ontario in multiple retail locations.

RDT’s proprietary QuickStrip™ technology is a Quick, Convenient, Precise, Discreet™ oral, fast-dissolving drug delivery system that offers consumers an “anytime, anywhere” solution.

“We are excited for QuickStrip™ to expand our reach within the Canadian market with Peter Pan Brands to provide consumers an alternative delivery system for vitamins and supplements which does not require swallowing; as with traditional pills or drinks,” said Jason Lewis, SVP business development. “QuickStrip™ can transform how consumers take their daily supplements and vitamins, offering a fast-acting and convenient format to fit into any lifestyle.”

To further our commitment to our customers, RDT is continuing to operate while carefully considering the safety of our employees and customers. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and have an impact across the country, RDT is placing the utmost priority in our effort to keep our customers and team members safe while minimizing the risk of any possible transmission in the communities where we live and work. RDT continues to monitor the situation closely and is prepared to respond quickly and appropriately to the rapidly changing nature of this pandemic.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key business solution which enables RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapid-dose.com

For further inquiries please contact:

Mark Upsdell
CEO
mupsdell@rapid-dose.com
(647) 200-4709

Social Media

RapidDoseTherapeutics.linkedin
RapidDoseTherapeutics.twitter
RapidDoseTherapeutics.facebook
QuickStrip.instagram

Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the Corporation’s retail sales of nutraceutical products, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; and other risks.  Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aBORGWARNER INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aGCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aEPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION : Announces Hire of New Chief Marketing Officer
BU
08:11aRALPH LAUREN CORPORATION : Provides Update on COVID-19 Response Initiatives
BU
08:11aVBI VACCINES : Announces Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to Develop Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Targeting COVID-19, SARS, and MERS
BU
08:11aEDISON NATION : Announces Acquisition of Proprietary Natural Enzyme Based Cleaning Products for Consumers
BU
08:11aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : 4Q19 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:11aBitBox USA IoT Platform Continues to Amass Industry Awards and Accolades
GL
08:10aBiopharmaceutical Industry Leader Abhinav Shukla Joins Redpin Therapeutics as Chief Technical Operations Officer
BU
08:10aEVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : New Case Study from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Touts Everspin's Toggle MRAM as a Highly Reliable Memory Technology for Space Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces final year results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group