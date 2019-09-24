RAPS Honors Four New Fellows

Philadelphia, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today honored the 2019 class of RAPS Fellows, a distinction bestowed upon seasoned regulatory leaders who have gone above and beyond to give back to the profession and share their experience and expertise with others.

“To be named a RAPS Fellow, an awardee must exhibit unique dedication to the regulatory field that is demonstrated by a history of commitment and success,” said RAPS Chairman Don Boyer, BSc, RAC, FRAP. “From a strategic leader to a dedicated mentor, our rigorous selection process guarantees that only professionals with the highest qualifications and experience are selected.”

The 2019 RAPS Fellows are:

Lisa Baumhardt, FRAP , senior manager of global regulatory affairs, artificial intelligence strategy, Watson Health Imaging, an IBM Company

Bradley Hossack, FRAP , global corporate vice president regulatory affairs, Stryker Corporation

Natalie Kennel, RAC, FRAP, ASQ, CQE, CQMgr , founder, NJK & Associates

Georgiann Keyport, RAC, FRAP, senior partner and co-founder, Canopy Medical LLC

The four new Fellows were recognized at the RAPS Regulatory Convergence conference in Philadelphia. The Convergence is the largest annual gathering of the global regulatory profession.

About RAPS

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products.

