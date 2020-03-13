Log in
RAPS Postpones European Conference Due to Coronavirus Concerns

03/13/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Rockville, MD, USA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today that it will postpone its Euro Convergence 2020 conference, originally scheduled for 11–13 May in Brussels, Belgium, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. RAPS’ top priority is the health and safety of members, customers, partners, and employees. RAPS is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), as well as other relevant authorities, and has created online public safety page at RAPS.org/public-safety, as a resource for the latest information.

RAPS is working diligently to identify and arrange a suitable time and place to convene Euro Convergence this Autumn and will release more information when it becomes available.

“The world finds itself in an unprecedented situation. As governments, businesses and educational institutions take measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, RAPS is continuously assessing how we can best support the regulatory community while ensuring the health and safety of the entire RAPS family,” RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks said in an email today.

Travel restrictions and the rapidly evolving situation have made attendance on the originally scheduled dates challenging for many registrants, speakers and prospective attendees. Anyone who had already registered for Euro Convergence will be transferred to the new schedule and will not be required to re-register for the meeting. In addition, the standard cancellation fee for all existing and any new registrations will be waived until this situation passes. Registrants will be permitted to apply paid fees to any other RAPS event taking place in the next 12 months.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment 

Zachary Brousseau
Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
301 770 2920, ext. 245
zbrousseau@raps.org

