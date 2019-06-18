RAPT Therapeutics Completes $37 Million Series C Extension

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based
biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecules for oncology
and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it secured an additional
$37 million in an extension of its Series C financing. The extension of
the financing round included funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price
Associates, Inc. as well as existing investors The Column Group (through
its affiliated Ponoi Capital funds), GV (formerly Google Ventures),
Kleiner Perkins, Topspin Partners, and Celgene Corporation.
“We continue to advance our pipeline of oral small molecule
therapeutics, with proof-of-concept results expected in the first half
of 2020 from our FLX475 program targeting multiple cancers and in
mid-2020 from our RPT193 program in atopic dermatitis,” said Brian Wong,
M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “We appreciate the
belief in our vision to use our immunology-based drug discovery and
development engine to bring new therapeutics to patients in need of safe
and effective treatment options, both in cancer and in inflammatory
disease.”
About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics (formerly FLX Bio) is a clinical stage
immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering,
developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for
patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory
diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine,
the company develops highly selective small molecules that are designed
to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.
RAPT has rapidly discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates each
targeting CCR4: our lead oncology drug candidate, FLX475, now in
clinical development and our lead inflammation drug candidate, RPT193,
expected to enter the clinic in the second half of 2019. The company is
also pursuing other discovery targets including GCN2 and HPK1 for the
treatment of cancer.
