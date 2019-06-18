RAPT Therapeutics Completes $37 Million Series C Extension

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecules for oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it secured an additional $37 million in an extension of its Series C financing. The extension of the financing round included funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. as well as existing investors The Column Group (through its affiliated Ponoi Capital funds), GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Topspin Partners, and Celgene Corporation.

“We continue to advance our pipeline of oral small molecule therapeutics, with proof-of-concept results expected in the first half of 2020 from our FLX475 program targeting multiple cancers and in mid-2020 from our RPT193 program in atopic dermatitis,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “We appreciate the belief in our vision to use our immunology-based drug discovery and development engine to bring new therapeutics to patients in need of safe and effective treatment options, both in cancer and in inflammatory disease.”

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics (formerly FLX Bio) is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the company develops highly selective small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. RAPT has rapidly discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates each targeting CCR4: our lead oncology drug candidate, FLX475, now in clinical development and our lead inflammation drug candidate, RPT193, expected to enter the clinic in the second half of 2019. The company is also pursuing other discovery targets including GCN2 and HPK1 for the treatment of cancer.

